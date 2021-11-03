COP26: Protests continue as climate summit focuses on global finance
Environmentalists are continuing to protest in Glasgow as leaders of the world's biggest countries leave COP26.
Inside the conference hall, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to cut carbon emissions by rewiring the "entire global financial system".
Outside the summit, indigenous group leaders - including from Alaska and Patagonia - walked through Glasgow.
Campaigners objecting to the planned new Cambo oil field, off Shetland, staged a protest in the city centre.
The demonstration on Glasgow's Buchanan Street comes on the anniversary of the Queen inaugurating the flow of North Sea oil in 1975.
Friends of the Earth Scotland, along with the campaign groups Platform and Stop Cambo, took part in the event on Wednesday morning.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an environmental review of the new oil field should be carried out before extraction begins.
The UK government's Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has backed the project, saying Cambo is "priced in" to the UK government's plans to reduce emissions.
Rosemary Harris, of Platform, said there should be no new investment in oil and gas.
She said: "Any new oil and gas production is continuing to support a declining industry. There's a lot of talk about it being important for jobs, but they should be creating pathways for workers outside oil and gas."
World's banks sign pledge
More than 100 world leaders were in Glasgow for the first two days of the COP26 summit but most have now left, leaving delegations to continue the negotiations.
US President Joe Biden flew out on Tuesday night after a two-day visit.
Meanwhile, leaders from indigenous groups around the world - including Alaska, Panama, Amazonia and Patagonia - have taken part in a walk from Glasgow Green to the COP26 campus.
Later, delegates from the Minga Indigena will take part in a "Sacred Fire" ceremony at the Hidden Gardens behind the Tramway in Glasgow.
At the conference, Mr Sunak announced his plan to stop firms investing in fossil fuels and instead put their money into green energy and technologies.
About 450 of the world's biggest banks, insurers and pension companies, which control about £100 trillion, have signed up.
