M90 slip road closed after lorry crashes through barrier
- Published
A road traffic accident involving a lorry has closed the exit slip road from the M90 at junction 10 near Perth.
The vehicle went through a barrier and landed on the carriageway below.
Traffic Scotland said the incident, which happened at about 07:30, had closed the slip road from the Craigend junction to the Broxden Roundabout.
Diversions via Bridge of Earn have been put in place. Earlier reports had indicated the lorry contained livestock.
However, an eyewitness said that the vehicle was carrying refrigerated vegetables.