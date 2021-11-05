Scotland's papers: Tory MP quits after backlash and bonfire warning

Scotland's papers: Tory MP quits after backlash and bonfire warningPublished13 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The resignation of Conservative MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have broken lobbying rules, dominates the front pages. Mr Paterson claimed he had been subjected to an "indescribable nightmare" following a row over his breaking of MPs' rules, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, The Commons Standards Committee concluded last week that Mr Paterson had misused his position as an MP to benefit two firms he worked for, after a damning report on his behaviour by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone. Despite a recommendation to suspend him, the UK government ordered its MPs to vote for an amendment to halt Mr Paterson's case and to rejig the standards system, but changed its mind on Thursday - a move The National calls a "massive U-turn".Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the former minister was urged by his children to quit after controversy erupted when his colleagues voted to delay a decision on his suspension.Image caption, "Tory Owen goal" is the headline for the Metro. It reports that Mr Paterson only found out there would be a new vote on his suspension while shopping in a supermarket - and decided to quit hours later.Image caption, Senior Tories have publicly questioned Mr Johnson's personal judgement over the issue, the Times reports. It quotes former Chief Whip Mark Harper as describing it as one of the "most unedifying episodes I have seen in my 16 years as an MP".Image caption, For the i, it was a "day of chaos in Downing Street". Tory MPs have told the paper the prime minister is in danger of a "real loss of credibility on the backbenches".Image caption, The Daily Star says Mr Johnson is in "turmoil" after performing a "fast and furious U-turn". "Well, we didn't see that U-turn coming. Said nobody. Ever" is the paper's scathing headline.Image caption, Away from Downing Street, The Herald reports that fire chiefs have warned people in Glasgow against setting rubbish on fire amid an ongoing refuse workers strike. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service raised concerns that some people may be tempted to get rid of waste in bonfires after areas of the city were "littered with dumped rubbish", the paper says.Image caption, The Daily Record claims Danish police "attacked" Rangers fans outside Brondby IF stadium in Copenhagen before Thursday's Europa League match began. The paper says the force suggested many Ibrox supporters turned up without proper tickets which had caused "commotion", with "at least one" person being arrested.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail leads with the case of a hospital electrician, who has admitted sexually abusing at least 100 corpses in mortuaries in the south east of England where he worked. The paper says a major NHS security review has been launched, as ministers and relatives of victims demanded to know how David Fuller was allowed to continue his offences over decades of working for the health service.Image caption, There's good news on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express, which reports that the world's first pill to combat Covid-19 will be given to patients within days. Describing the treatment as a "game-changer", the paper says the tablet cut the risk of hospital admission or death by half in trials.Image caption, The Scottish Sun reports that boxing champion Tyson Fury took two fans on a wild night out in Manchester after they asked him for a selfie.Image caption, A man has died after his lorry crashed off a flyover on the M90 near Perth, reports The Courier. The paper says the vehicle and its trailer crashed through a motorway slip road barrier and landed on the A912 below.Image caption, A woman has told the Edinburgh Evening News that her 82-year-old father's two-month wait to get out of hospital has taken a toll on his mental health. The paper says the man is fit to leave hospital, according to doctors, but the necessary care for him to live at home is not available.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that a scheme to install superfast broadband in the north of Scotland has been delayed again until 2027.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph leads with acts of fireraising in the city which caused a "huge explosion" - alongside stark images of burned vehicles.Image caption, About 2,000 residents in the west end of Glasgow have signed a petition urging the council not to move forward with "draconian" plans to introduce permit parking across the neighbourhood, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, And shoppers in the north east of Scotland have threatened to boycott John Lewis following the release of its Christmas advert - in August the retailer closed its only shop outside the central belt in Aberdeen.