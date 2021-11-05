Scotland's papers: Tory MP quits after backlash and bonfire warning

Image caption,

The Commons Standards Committee concluded last week that Mr Paterson had misused his position as an MP to benefit two firms he worked for, after a damning report on his behaviour by standards commissioner Kathryn Stone. Despite a recommendation to suspend him, the UK government ordered its MPs to vote for an amendment to halt Mr Paterson's case and to rejig the standards system, but changed its mind on Thursday - a move The National calls a "massive U-turn".