COP26: Tens of thousands of people expected for Glasgow march
- Published
Thousands of protesters are expected to march through Glasgow later to demand more action on the climate crisis.
The event is expected to be the biggest protest during the COP26 summit and is taking place alongside hundreds of similar events around the world.
Leading activists such as Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg will address the crowds in Glasgow.
It comes after many young activists - including striking school pupils - marched through the city on Friday.
The event was organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, a group founded by youngsters inspired by Ms Thunberg.
The "Global Day of Action for Climate Justice" march will gather at Kelvingrove Park in the west of the city at about 12:30 before heading along a pre-agreed route to Glasgow Green via George Square.
People from across Scotland and the rest of the UK are expected to attend the march and rally.
The Edinburgh COP Coalition has put on 13 coaches to travel to the event while a series of "Pedal on COP26" bike rides have also been organised from more than 20 areas of Scotland to Glasgow.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said people travelling to Glasgow should prepare for delays.
He added: "There will be an increased police presence in Glasgow and roads, public transport and the streets will be significantly busier than would normally be expected in the city on a Saturday.
"If you're going to a march, please act responsibly, be respectful in your actions and follow the route and instructions given to you by event organisers or police officers."
'Voices heard'
Asad Rehman, a spokesperson for the COP Coalition, said: "We are taking to the streets across the world this weekend to push governments from climate inaction to climate justice.
"This has been the least accessible climate summit ever - with so many people side-lined at the talks or not able to make it in the first place. Today those people are having their voices heard."
The rally at Glasgow Green is expected to begin at about 15:00.
About 100 climate change demonstrations are planned for other parts of the UK, while events are expected to take place in a further 100 countries including Kenya, Turkey, France, Brazil, Australia and Canada.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.