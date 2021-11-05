Firefighter needs hospital treatment after Bonfire Night attack
A firefighter required hospital treatment after being attacked on Bonfire Night.
The officer was one of three attacked in the first few hours of the evening, according to a social media post by Martin Blunden, the chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
The location of the attacks and extent of the injuries were not confirmed.
Mr Blunden hit out at at the attacks on his firefighters who he said "are only doing their job".
Bonfire Night is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for the Scottish fire service (SFRS) which last year responded to more than 500 bonfires over an eight-hour period following 1,100 calls for assistance.
Less than 2hrs in to Bonfire Night & 3 attacks so far with 1 of these requiring a visit to hospital. Please do not attack @fire_scot firefighters who are only doing their job. In fact, why attack any emergency service worker when we are here to protect you from harm? https://t.co/yGqVtyaEvx— Martin Blunden (@FireScot_Chief) November 5, 2021
Under new laws in Scotland, it is illegal for the general public to set off fireworks before 18:00 and after 23:00. However on 5 November, they can be used until midnight.
Deputy assistant chief officer Alasdair Perry added: "Our aim is to keep people safe by responding to emergencies. It's unacceptable that anyone would choose to hamper those efforts."