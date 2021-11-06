BBC News

Scotland's papers: Scotland 'goes green' and bonfire 'yobs'

Published
Image source, NATIONAL
Image source, Inewspaper
Image source, Express
Image source, DundeeTelegraph
Image source, Scotsman
Image source, Herald
Image source, Record
Image source, EveningExpress
Image source, Courier
Image source, DailyTelegraph
Image source, ScottishDAilyMail
Image source, EveningNews
Image source, GlasgowEveningTimes
Image source, P&J
Image source, ScottishSun
Image source, DailyStar

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.