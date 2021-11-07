Scotland's papers: March to save the world and new 'Tory sleaze' row

Scotland's papers: March to save the world and new 'Tory sleaze' rowPublished12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, The Sunday PostImage caption, Most of the Sunday papers feature the climate change march through Glasgow on Saturday. The Sunday Post uses a special wraparound front cover to show a wide image of one section the demonstration. It quotes activist Vanessa Nakate, who told the crowd: "It takes people like you and me to demand they treat the climate crisis like our crisis."Image source, Sunday NationalImage caption, The Sunday National says 100,000 people from around the globe marched through the city to tell COP26 leaders that this is the last chance for our planet.Image source, The Scottish Sun on SundayImage caption, THe city was "swamped", the Scottish Sun on Sunday says, as activists braved heavy rain and strong wind on the three-mile route as part of one of Scotland's biggest ever demos.Image source, The Herald on SundayImage caption, The Herald on Sunday reports that there were tense scenes during the march when one group of marchers were stopped by police on one section of the route, leading to accusations of kettling.Image source, The Sunday Times ScotlandImage caption, A new "Tory sleaze" row makes the front page of the Sunday Times's Scotland edition. The Conservative Party has been accused of abusing the honours system by systematically offering seats in the House of Lords to millionaire donors who pay more than £3m to the party, it writes.Image source, Scotland on SundayImage caption, Scotland on Sunday leads with an interview with Judy Murray, who is trying to establish a national significant tennis centre near Dunblane. She told the paper Scotland had not capitalised on the sporting sucess of her sons - former world number ones Jamie and Andy Murray.Image source, Sunday MailImage caption, The publisher of Nicola Sturgeon's book Women Hold Up Half The Sky is being investigated over claims that rules were broken when government body Highlands and Islands Enterprise gave it £295,000, The Sunday Mail reports.Image source, Scottish Sunday ExpressImage caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads with UK Foreign Secretary Lis Truss's vision for Britain as "the beating heart of a global network of liberty" ahead of her tour of South East Asia.Image source, The Scottish Mail on SundayImage caption, Plans to ban foreign travel for Britons who turn down the offer of a booster Covid vaccine are revealed by The Mail on Sunday.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.