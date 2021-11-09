Scotland's papers: Obama in Glasgow and PM 'skips showdown'Published18 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald leads with Barack Obama's speech at COP26, the newspaper saying the former US president warned delegates that world leaders were "falling short" in the race against climate change.Image caption, Mr Obama's speech at the climate conference in Glasgow on Monday was "flecked with dystopian visions" but had some "rays of hope", reports the Scotsman.Image caption, The Sun accuses the former US president of "bad craic" as he mixed up Scotland and Ireland by welcoming his "baffled" audience to the Emerald Isles and also criticising the "weak coffee and bad food" at the summit venue.Image caption, The Daily Record pictures a COP26 "firearm drama" on its front page, the newspaper reporting that armed police arrested a gun suspect just a "stone's throw" from where Mr Obama was addressing delegates.Image caption, Boris Johnson is facing calls from Conservative MPs to "show leadership" and apologise for attempting to block the suspension of Owen Paterson after the prime minister did not appear at a "sleaze showdown" in the Commons, reports The Times.Image caption, "Investigate this man" is the headline on the front page of The National, after SNP MP Pete Wishart asked the Met Police to probe "cash for honours" allegations.Image caption, The i says the prime minister is refusing to apologise for trying to "tear up" sleaze rules with a minister sent to the Commons in Mr Johnson's place as he fulfilled a "long-standing" visit to Northumberland.Image caption, The Metro says the prime minister was accused of "running scared" over sleaze after he used a hospital photo-op to get out of a debate with MPs "furious" at this "botched bid" to change the rules on standards.Image caption, "Just say sorry for the mess, prime minister", urges the Daily Express, the newspaper adding that Mr Johnson was facing "fury" from opposition MPs and "deep misgivings" from many on his own side as well.Image caption, Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox has earned hundreds of thousands of pounds from a second job that has seen him vote in Parliament remotely from the Caribbean, according to the Daily Mail.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says experts have warned "strict mask rules" in Scottish primary schools risk hampering the development of speech and language skills among vulnerable children because they are unable to see teachers' faces.Image caption, The Daily Star says the UK is facing a "crisps crisis" with Walkers shortages for at least another month and "chancers" selling the snacks on eBay for £8 a bag.Image caption, A man has appeared in court in Dundee accused of murdering his 47-year-old partner on Bonfire Night, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says "shocked neighbours" have paid tribute to the 47-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her partner.Image caption, An events firm boss has said the COP26 summit has been a "damp squib" for city pubs, reports the Glasgow Times.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the story that Lothian drivers have been balloted over taking strike action next month.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a Highland Council nursery has been branded "weak" by inspectors who have ordered that improvements must be made.Image caption, Aerial images have revealed progress on the £28.3m city gardens project in Aberdeen, reports the Evening Express.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.