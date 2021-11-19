BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 12-19 November

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 12 and 19 November.

Image source, Claire Morphy
Image caption,
As the sun (Mont)rose: Claire Morphy captured this beautiful morning scene at the Montrose Basin.
Image source, Morris Macleod
Image caption,
Ten pointer: This magnificent stag was encountered out on the moor in Lewis in the “golden hour” by Morris Macleod.
Image source, John Wilson
Image caption,
Pretty in pink: A calming sunrise in Lossiemouth, as seen by John Wilson.
Image source, Tracey Ross
Image caption,
Misty eyed: "Morning view along the Strathmore Valley", from Tracey Ross.
Image source, Jeff Hattie
Image caption,
Cold dip: "My wife and her friend went for an early morning swim in Crail Harbour, absolutely glorious sunrise", says Jeff Hattie, adding: "Yeah, I watched the bags".
Image source, Douglas Cairns
Image caption,
It's snow going anywhere: The last patch of Scottish snow from winter 2020/21 cuts a lonely shape high on the north-east face of Aonach Beag, courtesy of Douglas Cairns. "It was a stunning day above the clouds", he says. (There is some related background reading here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-58980007)
Image source, Bill Thain
Image caption,
Wave power: A tanker off Macduff, from Bill Thain.
Image source, Gavin Dougan
Image caption,
Browning nicely: A run up the Pentland Hills rewarded Gavin Dougan with this shot.
Image source, George Stevenson
Image caption,
Summit special: "This is my fiancée Sonia walking from Creag Meagaidh towards an impressive 'white rainbow', caused when the sun hits light fog or mist in just the right way", says George Stevenson.
Image source, Ian Barnes
Image caption,
Quiet reflection: Remembrance Sunday in Bridge of Allan, from Ian Barnes.
Image source, Helen Patterson
Image caption,
Leaving time: "This is the annual shedding of my acer", says Helen Patterson in Glasgow. "The leaves are a glorious red on the tree for a couple of weeks, then they fall".
Image source, Val Ross
Image caption,
Pheasant company: "Fallow deer, pheasants and red-legged partridges making a colourful composition on a track near Beauly", from Val Ross.
Image source, Brian Colston
Image caption,
Monumentally good: "The Wallace Monument caught the last rays of the sun when I was walking on Gowan Hill near Stirling Castle", says Brian Colston.
Image source, David Hogg
Image caption,
Me and my shadow: "My wife and I were up on Uist for an amazing week, our first trip to the islands", says David Hogg at Berneray. "We also went for a paddle and took 20 minutes to defrost our feet."
Image source, Ronnie Dukes
Image caption,
Puffin to see here: A recently-painted rock near Dunoon, as seen by Ronnie Dukes while out cycling.
Image source, Charlotte Golledge
Image caption,
Who, me? This seal pup at Inchkeith seems to have spotted Charlotte Golledge taking this picture.
Image source, Alan Tough
Image caption,
... two can play at that game: Alan Tough was also spotted by a seal, which was "enjoying some R&R at Lossiemouth".
Image source, Craig Pagett
Image caption,
Harbour master: Craig Pagett captured this lovely autumn scene of colours at Findochty. "I love this spot, and the row of cottages on the sloping skyline", he says.
Image source, Yvonne Smith
Image caption,
Bit of a squash: This "crazy pumpkin" made Yvonne Smith smile during a dog walk at in Alyth Den.
Image source, Kenny McGowan
Image caption,
Saint job: "Walking in Paisley and found this mural celebrating the St Mirren 1987 cup winning team", says Kenny McGowan.
Image source, Zara Brown
Image caption,
Swan Lake: Zara Brown photographed this scene at Saint Margaret's Loch, Holyrood.
Image source, Gard Ward
Image caption,
Quite a feet: "Hiked up Beinn A'Chrùlaiste in Glencoe with stunning views over the mighty Etive Mor", says Gard Ward.
Image source, Chris Boyle
Image caption,
Hello petal: "With such a mild autumn so far, this dahlia has kept its colour and provided a safe haven for all the little bugs", says Chris Boyle at Scone, Perthshire.
Image source, Walter Baxter
Image caption,
There's a moose, loose: "This wood mouse is peeping out from a weep hole in a brick wall in my back yard", says Walter Baxter in Galashiels. "It usually makes an appearance when I put out sultanas for the birds".
Image source, Louise Wilson
Image caption,
A deer friend: "This photobomb makes me laugh each time I look", says Louise Wilson. "My husband and son Parker with their new friend at Glencoe".
Image source, Judith McIntyre
Image caption,
At one with nature: "I liked the way this youngster seemed to blend into the autumn landscape near Rothes in Moray", says Judith McIntyre.
Image source, Gordon Watt
Image caption,
Little monkey: "A lovely walk in the Gosforth Estate in East Lothian, granddaughter Milly's first trip there", says Gordon Watt.
Image source, Gordon Bain
Image caption,
Black beauty: Horses and riders in silhouette at Nairn, from Gordon Bain.
Image source, Ross McLennan
Image caption,
Three's a cow'd: A similar trio composition, this time Highland cattle in the Pentlands, from Ross McLennan.
Image source, David Henry
Image caption,
Nature's dew-ellery: "This leaf caught my eye near Biggar", says David Henry.
Image source, Livvy Swann
Image caption,
Pine table: This lovely pine marten was waiting patiently at our cottage in Gairloch", says Livvy Swann. "He has forgotten that he is wild, rare and elusive".
Image source, Gordon Macrae
Image caption,
An uplifting photo: "SSE engineers are renewing the hydro poles in the Uig area of the Island of Lewis", says Gordon Macrae. "The helicopter is a great help".
Image source, Stephanie Silvestro
Image caption,
A fine balancing act: Alfie proudly displaying his craftsmanship at Stonehaven beach, courtesy of mum Stephanie Silvestro.
Image source, Kirsten Ferguson
Image caption,
Some down time: "Sunset looking towards Marybank and Contin in the Highlands", says Kirsten Ferguson.
Image source, Jarlath Flynn
Image caption,
The shape of wings to come: "Wonderful murmuration on the border line between Scotland and England by Gretna", says Jarlath Flynn.
Image source, Alastair Mort
Image caption,
"An E.T moment": This is how Alastair Mort describes his photo of six-year-old daughter Rowan in Inverness as it reminded him of the famous movie's silhouette image.
Image source, Nick Edgington
Image caption,
Purple reign: McCaig’s Tower looking majestic lit up over Oban for pancreatic cancer awareness, courtesy of Nick Edgington.
Image source, Jenny Clarke
Image caption,
Doggy bag: "A successful first trip to the vet for Fergus - very chilled", says Jenny Clarke in Edinburgh.
Image source, Christina Brownlee Cox
Image caption,
The dark night: Edinburgh Castle at the end of the day, from Christina Brownlee Cox.
Image source, Michael Gibson
Image caption,
Aspire to greatness: "The sunset over Aberdeen, it was a mild November evening and the sky looked on fire", says Michael Gibson, rounding off this week's superb entries.

