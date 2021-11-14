Scotland's papers: 'Road to hell' after weakened COP26 deal struck

Scotland's papers: 'Road to hell' after weakened COP26 deal struckPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The COP26 deal aimed at staving off dangerous climate change makes a number of the front pages. The Scotland on Sunday reports on the disappointment felt by many that the Glasgow agreement does not go far enough to tackle the problem of growing emissions.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday carries a more upbeat assessment of the COP26 summit pointing out it is the most ambitious agreement to tackle climate change agreed to date.Image caption, The Sunday Post also leads with the conclusion of the COP26 summit in Glasgow and carries the frustration and disappointment of Ugandan climate change activist Patience Nabukalu on its front page.Image caption, The Sunday National reports on comments by Nicola Sturgeon that Scotland hosting the COP26 summit has strengthened the case for Scottish independence.Image caption, Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry's fears over being diagnosed with dementia as a result of his football career make the front page of the Sunday Mail.Image caption, After days of MPs' second jobs coming under close scrutiny, the Herald on Sunday reports on the 20 Scottish MPs who declare earnings beyond their annual salaries.Image caption, The Sunday Express reports that the UK Government has pledged £50m to find a cure for motor neurone disease. Boris Johnson has reportedly said he will "throw the full weight of government" behind a new mission to find a cure, spearheaded by British scientists, according to the paper.Image caption, The Royal Family have been told they can sue Netflix over its TV show The Crown, the Scottish Sun claims.Image caption, The Sunday Times front page reports that a private Covid testing firm is planning to sell swabs containing customers' DNA for medical research.Image caption, Writing for the Sunday Telegraph, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has told Vladimir Putin that he must end the "shameful manufactured migrant crisis" reaching Europe's eastern borders. It comes amid an escalating migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineDaily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.