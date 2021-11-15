Scotland confirms Covid boosters for over 40s
People aged between 40 and 49 will be offered Covid booster vaccinations, Scotland's chief medical officer has confirmed.
Dr Gregor Smith also said those aged 16 and 17, who were initially offered only a single dose, will be allowed a second jab.
The move follows new advice from the UK government's vaccine experts.
Dr Smith said the vaccinations would be offered once the earlier priority groups had been given their boosters.
He said the Scottish government was "considering how best to implement" the new advice on 16 and 17-year-olds and would confirm the timetable shortly.
The news came on the day that an NHS online portal opened to allow people aged 50 to 59 to book their own appointments for booster jabs.
Older age groups, front-line medical staff and people with health conditions that put them at greater risk have already been able to access booster vaccines.
'Delighted with uptake'
The JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) has issued new advice saying people aged 40-49 will be boosted with either Pfizer or a half dose of the Moderna jab, which still gives a potent immune response. This should be offered six months after the second dose.
Young people aged 16 and 17 are now eligible for a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which will be offered from 12 weeks after their first.
Dr Smith said: "The 40 to 49-year-old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal - which is now live for 50 - 59 year olds."
The chief medical officer added: "Our current focus is on protecting those who are most vulnerable through our winter programme, with both flu vaccination and Covid boosters.
"We are considering how best to implement this new advice regarding 16 and 17-year-olds and will confirm the timetable for this shortly.
"First doses for this age group started in August and 76% have now been delivered.
"We are delighted with the uptake in this age group so far and continue to urge everyone who is offered a vaccination to take up the offer and help protect themselves, their families and friends and their local communities."