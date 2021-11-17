Contraceptive pill to be available without prescription
- Published
Women across Scotland are to be able to obtain a type of contraceptive pill without going to their GP.
A three-month supply of the progestogen-only pill, known as the mini pill, will be given out for free by community pharmacies.
The Scottish government announced the change following a successful trial in the Lothian and Tayside areas.
Ministers hope the scheme will bridge the gap between emergency contraception and long-term contraception.
The UK's drugs regulator (MHRA) announced in July that some types of oral contraceptive pill can now be administered over the counter at pharmacies without a prescription.
Previously pharmacies could only supply emergency contraception (which can prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex or if the contraception you have used has failed).
Pharmacies then needed to direct women to their GP practice for longer-term options.
The reclassification by the MHRA applied to two brands of "progesterone only" pill - Hana and Lovima - with combined oestrogen and progesterone pills still requiring a prescription.
Women are still being advised to contact their GP or local sexual health services to discuss a need for ongoing contraception.
Women's health minister Maree Todd said introducing the pharmacy service in Scotland will "increase the choice for women in the ways in which they can access contraception".
Enhancing contraceptive options via the community pharmacy network also "demonstrates its valuable role in our communities and in helping to address inequalities in health that women are facing," she added.
Deputy chief medical officer Professor Nicola Steedman said providing women with a temporary supply of the mini pill would help reduce the risk of unplanned pregnancies.
She added: "Patients will be advised by pharmacy teams to speak to their GP or local sexual and reproductive health service for ongoing contraception after receiving this temporary supply."
Mini pill facts
The contraceptive pill will still be available for free on prescription too. Women will have to get a prescription for more than three months' supply of the progestogen-only pill.
The pill which can be obtained without a prescription should be taken once a day at the same time every day, with no break between packs.
Taken correctly, the it is more than 99% effective, meaning fewer than one in 100 women using it will get pregnant in a year. In reality, because of a range of factors, it is about 91% effective.
Most women can take it even if they are over 35 and smoke, unlike some other contraceptive pills.