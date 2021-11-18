Scotland's papers: Hospital cover-up claim and sleaze 'car crash'Published23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The widow of a Scottish government official accuses the flagship Queen Elizabeth University hospital of deliberately concealing the circumstances of her husband's death in Thursday's Daily Record. In the report, Louise Slorance said NHS chiefs did not tell her about a deadly mould-based bug she said was mentioned in his medical notes.Image caption, Some of Thursday's front pages feature the government's decision to prevent MPs working in second jobs as lobbyists and political consultants. The Scottish Daily Express says the prime minister has admitted his mishandling of the "sleaze row" sparked by the issue of MPs' second jobs was like "crashing a car into a ditch". The page also pictures the Queen, back "on duty" after a back sprain.Image caption, On the same subject, the i newspaper's headline says Boris Johnson is "under siege" from his own party and that there is anger from some Tory backbenchers over the reforms to second jobs.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph continues the car crash analogy and says the PM is attempting to draw a line under political damage sparked by a vote on the behaviour of former Tory MP Owen Paterson. It notes that he acknowledged for the first time on Wednesday that Mr Paterson had broken lobbying rules.Image caption, The National claims that Mr Johnson has "basically admitted" that his proposals to reform Westminster standards would not have prevented even one of the sleaze scandals which have engulfed the Tory government. It quotes SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford from Prime Minister's Questions, saying Mr Johnson had been at the "rotten core" of every one of those sleaze scandals.Image caption, In The Scotsman, ministers are accused of agreeing to "dodgy deals" after the full value of a multi-million pound deal with a global metals conglomerate was confirmed publicly for the first time. The paper reports Financial Times claims that the Scottish government provided a guarantee of £586m to Sanjeev Gupta's company GFG Alliance as part of the company's purchase of the Lochaber smelter.Image caption, "Depraved' is the single-word headline in the Metro as it reports on the sentencing of Jason Graham for a horrific attack on pensioner Esther Brown. The 30-year-old was jailed for life on Wednesday. The Queen's return also makes it onto the front page.Image caption, The top story in the Scottish Daily Mail is about the rise in inflation. It says Britons will face a £2,000-a-year hit due to the combination of inflation, tax hikes and higher interest rates. The front page also features the Duchess of Sussex appearing on the Ellen Show in the US.Image caption, We learn in The Times that UK government ministers are hoping to seal an agreement that will see migrants who cross the English Channel being held in Albania while their claims for asylum are processed. It reports that the UK hopes the move will act a deterrent amid a recent surge of arrivals in small boats.Image caption, Covid makes the front of The Herald which reports on latest figures which show hospital admissions are falling fastest in the over-75s age group. The paper says it is the first sign that boosters are curbing serious disease.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports on what it calls "horrific" abuse of teachers on the social media app TikTok. It says videos have been published on the popular platform which contained "unfounded" allegations.Image caption, The P&J is concerned about uncertainty over the proposed dualling of the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen. It writes that major road projects have been cast in doubt since the SNP entered into a power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on a rat infestation at a disused hospital.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says the manager of independent pub The Dog House has blasted multi-national chain BrewDog for trying to cash in on its reputation as the brewer prepares to open a hotel under the same name.Image caption, The Courier's lead focuses on hopes that the former Michelin factory site in Dundee could host a new eight-figure battery production facility.Image caption, The Glasgow Times says Rangers are preparing to welcome a new manager to Ibrox, rumoured to be former player Giovanni Van Bronckhorst. But the lead story is about the other Glasgow football team, with claims about poor treatment over a Covid breach.Image caption, The Scottish Sun splashes with a report on England footballer Jack Grealish's love life.Image caption, And the Daily Star lead is a search to find a Scottish family for the Channel Four programme Gogglebox. It comes after complaints about a lack of representation.