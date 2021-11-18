Murder inquiry after man dies in violent attack
- Published
A murder inquiry has been launched after a 32-year-old man was beaten to death in a "sustained and violent" attack in Livingston.
Blair Gault was found seriously injured on a footpath in the West Lothian town at about 03:00 on Tuesday.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have now told local residents to expect a significant police presence in the area as they investigate the killing.
They will be carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering CCTV footage.
Police said Mr Gault, who was from Livingston, was in the area between Fintry Avenue and Buchanan Crescent between 02:30 and 03:00.
He was found injured on a footpath in an open area near a railway line and close to Buchanan Crescent.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick, from the major investigation team, said: "We need to piece together Blair's movements."
He added: "We need to know why he was there and did he see or meet anyone there?"