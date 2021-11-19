Covid in Scotland: Send us your questions about vaccine passports
- Published
BBC Scotland is keen to hear what questions you have about vaccine passports.
The Scottish government's scheme came into effect in October, and on Tuesday the first minister will announce whether the scheme is to be expanded.
Any changes would come into effect on 6 December. It could extend the scheme to indoor cinemas, theatres and some other licensed and hospitality premises.
Until now, the scheme has covered nightclubs and large events.
So, if there's something you'd like to know about the scheme then fill in the form below to send us your question.
Our team of experts and journalists will do their best to answer your question.
Get in touch
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.