Shock bills for EV drivers after charging glitch
- Published
Hundreds of electric vehicles drivers across Scotland have been presented with huge bills for charging after a glitch developed.
One driver in Aberdeenshire found a £3,016.22 charge on his account after a 16-minute charge.
ChargePlace Scotland, which runs the network, said it was aware of the issue and that no money had been taken from customers.
Teams are going through the data to remove erroneous charges.
Stephen Trayner, from ChargePlace Scotland, said the figures that were appearing in customers' accounts were the result of a "pre-invoicing exercise" - but he stressed that they were not actual invoices and should be ignored.
He said: "We apologise for any inconvenience and upset this internal exercise may have caused but would like to assure customers that any ongoing invoicing issues will be swiftly dealt with by our service centre team."
Invoices for the correct amounts should be issued from Monday, he added.