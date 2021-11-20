Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports and 'safe Christmas' plans

Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports and 'safe Christmas' plansPublished23 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, According to the i front page, more Covid restrictions including the return of "lockdown-style restrictions" will be necessary if the vaccine passport scheme is not extended in Scotland.Image caption, The Evening Express promises that a safe Christmas is a possibility, despite Covid. The paper urges readers to "eat, drink and be merry... but take care".Image caption, The Courier reports that a 27-year-old mum of three has die with Covid in hospital. Rashelle Baird had not been vaccinated, the paper notes.Image caption, According to the Daily Mail, a former school governor is running an anti-vax group that has picketed over 100 schools.Image caption, The widow of a Scottish government official who died after contracting Covid has called on the first minister to take action against the hospital where he was treated, The Scotsman reports. Andrew Slorance went into Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for cancer treatment a year ago. His wife believes he caught Covid and another infection there but that the details were concealed. Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to ensure his family get answers. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said infection control procedures were "rigorous".Image caption, The Daily Record reports that the comedian Janey Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed sketches about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has revealed she has ovarian cancer.Image caption, Scotland could create the world's first fully integrated health and social care system if the parliament's "full powers are realised", according to the former first minister Henry McCleish. He told The Herald that free personal care, introduced by his Labour administration in 2001, ultimately aimed to elevate social care to the same status as the NHS.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that strike action that will clash with prelim exams in Glasgow schools is looking increasingly likely to go ahead. The paper reports that a ballot of janitors and cleaning staff has shown an almost unanimous appetite to walk out.Image caption, Meanwhile, Britain is bracing itself for a "spending spree" of £85bn as we head into the festive season, according to the Daily Express.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that senior MPs will visit RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks in Moray later this month amid continuing uncertainty about the future of the Army base.Image caption, According to Edinburgh's Evening News, the capital is to get the UK's first "full-size autonomous bus service" as driverless buses are set to launch in the city.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph tells of an incident in a Dundee park, in which an "innocent walker" was "branded a pervert" after falsely being accused of ogling women.Image caption, The National is urging its readers to get behind its campaign to distribute more than one million pro-independence newspapers.Image caption, "PM demands migrant fix" is the headline on the front page of The Times. The paper reports that Boris Johnson is "exasperated" by his government's failure to stem the number of migrants crossing the Channel, leading the prime minister to order a cross-Whitehall review. The Times adds that Stephen Barclay, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, has been drafted in to oversee the government's response.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that Home Secretary Priti Patel is planning to model new reception centres for asylum seekers on camps being built in Greece. Migrants at the centres will have to obey strict rules or risk losing their right to claim asylum, the paper says. Rules include routine checks on their movements and a curfew, the paper adds.Image caption, The Sun reports that a picture of Prince Andrew is displayed inside the mansion where Jeffrey Epstein was accused of molesting underage girls. The paper says the photo is displayed “like a trophy” by the paedophile at the home in Palm Beach, Florida.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.