Scotland's papers: Vaccine passports and 'safe Christmas' plans

The widow of a Scottish government official who died after contracting Covid has called on the first minister to take action against the hospital where he was treated, The Scotsman reports. Andrew Slorance went into Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for cancer treatment a year ago. His wife believes he caught Covid and another infection there but that the details were concealed. Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to ensure his family get answers. NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said infection control procedures were "rigorous".