Scotland's papers: Ambulance takes 36 hours and European Covid riots

Scotland's papers: Ambulance takes 36 hours and European Covid riotsPublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record reveals shocking figures on how long Scottish patients can wait for an ambulance. The paper reports that seriously-ill patients who are supposed to be seen in eight minutes have waited up to a day-and-a-half for an ambulance. The figures come from a freedom of information request to the Scottish Ambulance Service. Inside, the paper hears from a pensioner who waited in "agonising pain" for almost 12 hours for an ambulance even though a GP told her it would be there within the hour.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph features Covid protests taking place across Europe as a violent backlash against restrictions escalates. The Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Denmark and Switzerland have all witnessed "violent scenes", the paper says, as governments introduce new curbs to tackle the record number of cases on the continent.Image caption, A photo of a dramatic protest in Brussels makes the front page of the Scotsman, but the top story sees Nicola Sturgeon urged to "justify or scrap" the vaccine certification scheme in Scotland. The Scottish Tories have asked the first minister to clarify the need for the scheme as her government prepares a decision on whether to extend it.Image caption, The i newspaper says that government ministers are pushing for booster jabs to be offered to all over-18s ahead of the winter period. It comes as bookings open from Monday for eligible over-40s. It also covers the unrest across Europe over new restrictions.Image caption, Critics warn that school pupils are at risk of becoming repeat targets for sexual harassment and violence due to "deeply concerning" gaps within the school inspection process, according to The Herald. It comes after standards body Education Scotland (ES) told the paper that its existing framework does not include a requirement for schools to provide separate records related specifically to such behaviour.Image caption, Boris Johnson is criticised in the Metro with the headline: "PM's mask slips again". It says that Mr Johnson was caught travelling on a train without a face mask. The paper notes that the incident is reminiscent of Dominic Cummings' "flouting" of lockdown rules to go to Barnard Castle in April last year. "One law for them," it quips.Image caption, The row over MPs having second jobs makes the front of The Times, which says that some MPs may have significantly reduced their tax bills by allegedly channelling hundreds of thousands of pounds in private consultancy work through personal companies. Although legal, the paper says it raises concerns about those in publicly-funded positions arranging their finances in such a way.Image caption, The Courier leads on a terrifying fire which happened on a St Johnstone supporters' bus on Sunday. Five people were taken to hospital after the coach caught fire on its return to Perth after Saturday's League Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden Park.Image caption, The top story in The National says senior SNP MP Pete Wishart is poised to take the Metropolitan Police to court over Westminster "cash for honours" claims. The paper says the MP for Perth and North Perthshire could take legal action if the force fails to reveal why it won't investigate alleged corruption in the appointing of peers.Image caption, Thousands of council workers in Glasgow are to be balloted for strike action across multiple areas of the local authority, according to the Glasgow Times. It reports that GMB Scotland members are being asked their view on picketing over complaints about low pay and pay discrimination. Union groups across home care, Glasgow Life, education, and social work are being asked to walk out.Image caption, In the Scottish Daily Express, Alex Salmond accuses Nicola Sturgeon of "treating Scotland's offshore industry like Margaret Thatcher treated the miners". He says that the first minister's opposition to the Cambo oil field could sink the case for independence and lose votes.Image caption, The Scottish Sun claims the Royal Family has lawyers braced to launch action against the BBC over a documentary being shown on Monday. The paper says The Queen has joined with Princes Charles and William to warn the broadcaster they could end all co-operation with the programme.Image caption, The Evening Express writes that a registered sex offender is back in jail after approaching a 15-year-old girl.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports on a "wild" police chase where a thief who had stolen thousands of pounds' worth of goods led police all over Dundee as they tried to stop him.Image caption, The inquiry into Edinburgh's overdue, over-budget tram system has now taken longer than Sir John Chilcot's Iraq War inquiry, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The inquiry into Edinburgh's overdue, over-budget tram system has now taken longer than Sir John Chilcot's Iraq War inquiry, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper quotes a source as saying it is the first inquiry in history which turned into a bigger scandal than the thing it was set up to look into.Image caption, And the Daily Star of Scotland claims a major disagreement between weather forecasters over the winter outlook. The paper says the BBC predicts we are in store for a chilly festive period, while the Met Office reportedly claims it is going to be mild.