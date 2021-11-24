Scotland's papers: Covid 'Christmas climbdown' and fan assault probe

Scotland's papers: Covid 'Christmas climbdown' and fan assault probePublished35 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman leads with how the Scottish government has "defied expectations" on a tightening of Covid rules before Christmas by deciding not to extend the vaccine passports scheme to pubs and restaurants.Image caption, The Herald says Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passports decision is an "early festive gift", adding that business leaders were breathing a "great sigh of relief" as the first minister backed down on her plans.Image caption, The Daily Mail calls the first minister's decision the "great vaccines passport climbdown", noting Ms Sturgeon also announced that unvaccinated people will be able to enter nightclubs if they have proof of a negative lateral flow test.Image caption, The Daily Express says Ms Sturgeon decided to shelve an extension of the vaccine passport scheme following a "business backlash" to the idea.Image caption, The Times says the first minister has "defied" her most prominent Covid adviser, Prof Devi Sridhar, with the decision not to roll out vaccine passports to pubs, restaurants and cinemas despite the "precarious" situation in Scotland.Image caption, The i says the first minister's decision represented an "11th-hour change of heart" from Ms Sturgeon, with the rules actually being relaxed from 6 December rather than tightening.Image caption, The Metro focuses on the first minister's plea for people to increase the frequency they self-test for Covid, saying that it should be done before any activity that takes them into crowded spaces, like Christmas shopping.Image caption, The Press and Journal says the first minister was "mocked" by rivals for the vaccine passport "U-turn" despite the continued high level of Covid cases in Scotland.Image caption, Aberdeen player Funso Ojo is being investigated by police over an alleged attack on a Dundee United fan after a "powderkeg" match on Saturday, reports the Daily Record.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the AstraZeneca vaccine may be offering longer protection against Covid illness - one of the reasons experts believe that the UK is avoiding the European wave of cases and deaths.Image caption, The National asks if it is now the "endgame" for Boris Johnson as the prime minister finds himself under pressure from the Conservative Party following his "chaotic" speech to the CBI and a "revolt" over social care.Image caption, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have "banned" the BBC from screening their Christmas carol concert amid "fury" over a royal documentary, reports The Sun.Image caption, Celtic fans from as far away as New Zealand and Russia are demanding former police chief Bernard Higgins is not given a security role at Parkhead, according to the Daily Star.Image caption, Schools are suffering as Covid cases "spike", with hundreds of pupils a week testing positive and not enough supply teachers left to cover staff shortages, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The Courier says a fraudster claiming to be a police officer turned up at a 97-year-old woman's home and walked away with her bank cards in the latest "elaborate scam" targeting vulnerable pensioners in Forfar.Image caption, The Evening Express reports on a plan for food vans that will "boost" the free school dinners uptake among pupils in Aberdeen.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has the story of a "sick paedo" who was "snared" by a woman in Dundee who posed as a teenage girl.Image caption, Four Wyndford tower blocks could be demolished in a £54m project to build hundreds of new energy-efficient homes, reports the Glasgow Times.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.