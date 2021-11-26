Covid in Scotland: Booster jab booking to open for over-40s
People aged 40 to 49 in Scotland will be able to book Covid vaccine booster jab appointments from Saturday.
The vaccination programme will also be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds, who can book slots for second jabs from next Tuesday.
At least 24 weeks must have elapsed between a second and booster jab, or 12 weeks between first and second doses.
Appointments can be made using the NHS Inform portal or by using the national phone helpline.
The latest extension to Scotland's vaccination programme comes amid concern about a new variant of the virus - called B.1.1.529 - that has been detected in South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana, Namibia and Israel.
Six African countries have been added to the UK's red travel list, and managed hotel quarantine will be required in Scotland from 04:00 on Saturday for people who have been in any of these countries in the 10 days before their arrival.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the booster vaccinations were just as important as initial jabs, and he urged people to make appointments.
He said: "Six months after the second dose, immunity levels wane with increasing risk of further infection.
"The booster dose improves your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you."
'Buying time'
Public health expert Prof Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said the new travel restrictions would "buy time" to roll out booster vaccines while research is carried out into the new variant.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme the priority for scientists would be to establish if the new variant was more transmissible than the delta variant - and therefore likely to become the dominant strain - and to what extent existing vaccinations remained effective.
"Of course, I think the worry is it could actually be here - but we know sequencing is very good in the UK so hopefully if there are confirmed cases, they will pick them up quite quickly," she said.
"But I don't think we can stop importation fully - you can't stop it but you can delay it and buy time - and that delay gives you time to get more boosters out to people and figure out what's your game plan."
While the portal is open for advance booking for boosters for over-40s from Saturday, the first available appointments will be from Tuesday.
Teenagers who were confirmed as having Covid since their first jab, should wait 12 weeks after that before having a second dose.
The national phone helpline for booking vaccinations for those who do not have access to the internet is 0800 030 8013.
NHS Greater Glasgow, meanwhile, is running special vaccination clinics for pregnant women this weekend after an increase number of expectant mothers, most of them unvaccinated, needing treatment in intensive care.
Chief midwife Evelyn Frame said: "The stark reality is being unvaccinated while pregnant puts both you and your baby at increased risk. Some women who have become seriously unwell have had to have their baby delivered early, which is far from ideal."
The drop-in vaccination clinics will be held from 09:00 and 16:00 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital maternity unit, the Princess Royal Maternity day care unit and the antenatal clinic at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.