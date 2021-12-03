BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 26 November to 3 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 November and 3 December.

Image source, Freck Fraser
Image caption,
"A pass from the International Space Station as snapped from Belladrum in the Highlands. Seven people just casually passing overhead at 17,130mph," said Freck Fraser of his photograph.
Image source, Pete Forster
Image caption,
Joe Forster's picture of the sculpture by Joe Smith at Knockan Crag National Nature Reserve by the A835 a few miles north of Ullapool.
Image source, Tony Fong
Image caption,
"I caught this cheeky little pigeon in my photo while taking a photo of a squirrel in the Botanic Gardens in Glasgow's west end," said Tony Fong.
Image source, John Knight
Image caption,
"This was taken on a very cold but beautiful Sunday after Storm Arwen," said John Knight of his image taken at Pittenweem.
Image source, Scott MacLucas-Paton
Image caption,
"MacLeod’s Tables from the back garden on the Isle of Skye," said Scott MacLucas-Paton of his image.
Image source, Fiona Williamson
Image caption,
Fiona Williamson's photo of dusk and a dusting of snow at Mulbuie on The Black Isle.
Image source, Pauline Barrie
Image caption,
Pauline Barrie's picture of Goatfell, Arran.
Image source, Grant Downie
Image caption,
"Lovely winter's day at Blackwaterfoot, Isle of Arran," said Grant Downie of his picture.
Image source, Darroch Anderson
Image caption,
Darroch Anderson said of his shot: "A photo from a night-time hike up Earls Seat in the late hours of Saturday. The photo is looking over Glasgow in the calm after the storm."
Image source, John McDermott
Image caption,
John McDermott said of his entry to the gallery: "Whitelee Wind Farm as the sun is setting on a very frosty Sunday late afternoon."
Image source, Karen Gill
Image caption,
Friends walking on Mersehead Beach near Dalbeattie in a picture taken by Karen Gill from Kenilworth while up for a 60th birthday.
Image source, Jill Johnston
Image caption,
Jill Johnston captured this scene at Clermiston Tower while on a visit to Edinburgh.
Image source, Dave Warburton
Image caption,
Dave Warburton said of his photo: "Spot the intruder. A microlight above Errol in the late afternoon."
Image source, Malcolm Stewart
Image caption,
Steam and snow at the Strathspey Railway in Aviemore in a picture from Malcolm Stewart.
Image source, Charlie Maciejewski
Image caption,
Charlie Maciejewski came across this scene of starfish and other sea creatures washed up by Storm Arwen at Culbin Sands near Nairn.
Image source, Florence Royer
Image caption,
"View from Stac Pollaidh on a bright morning overlooking Cul Mor and Suilven after a snowy night," said Florence Royer who sent in this scene from Assynt.
Image source, Ronnie Dukes
Image caption,
Ronnie Dukes, of Bishopton, said of his shot: "A photo that I took recently from the summit of Dumbarton Rock. It is a view from the toposcope, the viewing platform, with the River Leven to the left and the River Clyde to the right. I think the toposcope looks like a mini spaceship."
Image source, Ian Mulvey
Image caption,
"The aftermath of storm Arwen produced this amazing sunset," said Ian Mulvey, who captured this scene at Port Seton looking towards Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.
Image source, Carina Cunningham
Image caption,
A photo of Edinburgh's Christmas Market and the Scott Monument taken from the Waverley Bridge by Carina Cunningham.
Image source, Margaret McLaughlan
Image caption,
Margaret McLaughlan, who took this picture, said: "Morvich/Kintail looking on to A' Glas Beinn and Beinn Fhada/Ben Attow in Morvich, Highlands. It was just the perfect weather day."
Image source, Joanna Gilpin
Image caption,
Joanna Gilpin, of Dunoon, said: "A tree on Alexandra Parade set against the hills reflecting the glow of the sun."
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Mark Reynolds said: "A snap of the locals enjoying the fresh Highland air at the Great Glen Cattle ranch in Lochaber."
Image source, Lawrie Mcinally
Image caption,
Lawrie Mcinally said: "The sun trying to burn through the mist just up from Bowling harbour."
Image source, Sheila Carswell
Image caption,
Sheila Carswell said of her photo: "Spot the bird. The pond at Victoria Park in Glasgow had a mirror effect disguising the swimming coot."
Image source, Thelma Blewitt
Image caption,
Thelma Blewitt, of Speyside, sent in this shot. Thelma said: "An overnight snowfall looks like a surprise to this young squirrel – perhaps the first it has seen."
Image source, Joe Dailly
Image caption,
Joe Dailly said of his entry: "The 'Dundee Wheel'. Captured while on a wander round the Slessor Gardens Winerfest in the company of members of the Kirriemuir Photography Club.
Image source, Dom Turner
Image caption,
Dom Turner, of Brora, sent in this picture. Dom said: "I saw this little boat high and dry on the beach at Skerray, Sutherland and thought it made a lovely splash of colour on an otherwise grey day."
Image source, Stuart Munro
Image caption,
"A crisp morning walk on The Southern Upland Way north of Melrose," said Stuart Munro of this photo. "It was cold."
Image source, Lanie Green
Image caption,
Lanie Green said of this picture: "While walking on Rannoch Moor, I popped my camera down while getting my waterproofs on, rain looked imminent. The view from the ground is of the path I’d just walked along."
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
Jacki Gordon, of Glasgow, said of her image: "Ollie, my red merle border collie trying out life as a black and white one. Taken before a long overdue bath."

