Storm Arwen: 66,000 remain without power after extreme weather
Thousands of homes remain without power across Scotland more than 36 hours after Storm Arwen left a trail of damage in its wake.
In some areas hot food and drinks are being supplied to people who have spent two nights without electricity.
A man died in Aberdeenshire on Friday after his pick-up truck was hit by a falling tree during the storm.
A yellow snow and ice warning, which was in place overnight, has expired.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said the north of Scotland remains at red alert status as 52,000 homes and businesses remain without supply.
Among the areas without power overnight were Bonskeid, Coshieville, Errol, Gleneagles, Killin, Maryton, Milnathort, Redgorton and Turriff.
The utility company has set up a number of welfare facilities to provide residents with hot food and drinks.
Other areas affected include Aboyne, Ballater, Braemar, Glenshee, Kemnay, Whitehouse, Mossat, Strathdon and parts of rural Moray.
Mark Rough, director of customer operations, at SSEN, said: "We would like to apologise once again to all customers who have been impacted by Storm Arwen and thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding.
"We would also like to thank our resilience partners for supporting a multi-agency response to what has been one of the most significant weather events we have experienced in decades."
SP Energy Networks said 14,000 customers are currently affected mainly in Dumfries, Fife, and Lothian and Borders.
A spokesman said: "The storm brought down many trees and coupled with wind borne debris has caused significant damage to our overhead line network.
"Access is also being hampered by significant road closures in many areas.
"Where possible we are keeping our customers up to date with our progress and engaging with our most vulnerable customers to offer them additional support if needed."
The Aberdeenshire fatality brings the UK death toll from the storm to three after a head teacher died when a tree fell onto his car in Antrim and another man was killed by a falling tree in Cumbria.
Police Scotland said the 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on the B977 Dyce to Hatton of Fintry Road, at about 17:45 on Friday.
Officers responding to the crash parked some distance away due to the conditions and when they returned to their van they found it had been crushed by another falling tree.
Many parts of Scotland, particularly the east coast, suffered storm damage and travel disruption as a result of the high winds.
ScotRail said the following routes remain suspended on Sunday:
- Edinburgh - North Berwick /Dunbar
- Dundee - Aberdeen
- Aberdeen - Inverness
- Wick - Inverness services bypassing Thurso
- Dumfries - Kilmarnock
On Saturday Network Rail shared a picture captured from a helicopter of a tree blocking both lines near Errol, west of Dundee.
It described the overnight situation as "one of the most challenging in recent memory".
All Caledonian Sleeper services between Inverness and London Euston on Sunday have been cancelled and passengers will be issued with an automatic refund.
Arwen is the first of the Met Office's latest list of named storms this winter.
The last red warning in Scotland was in March 2018 during the storm which was dubbed the Beast from the East.
