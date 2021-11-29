Scotland's papers: Omicron travel curbs and boosters to 'save Christmas'Published25 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, The ScotsmanImage caption, Scotland could face further travel restrictions in the coming days to prevent the spread of the most recently detected variant of Covid-19, The Scotsman reports.Image source, The HeraldImage caption, The Herald writes that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will tell the SNP conference that there are real challenges over the winter months from the Omicron variant, which is believed to have the potential to be more resistant to vaccines.Image source, The iImage caption, The i also leads with the threat of new travel restrictions, and says the first minister has said we should assume we will identify cases in Scotland.Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, Hopes of a "more normal Christmas" could be wrecked, The Telegraph writes in its Scotland edition, as Ms Sturgeon refuses to rule out new curbs on travel and indoor gatherings.Image source, Scottish Daily MailImage caption, Restrictions to travel within the UK could be added to international curbs, as Ms Sturgeon calls on people to act now to slow the risk of transmission, The Scottish Daily Mail writes.Image source, Daily RecordImage caption, According to the Daily Record, "harsh" new travel restrictions beyond the rules for travel to 10 African countries red list could be in place within days.Image source, Scottish Daily ExpressImage caption, The Daily Express says that scientists are confident they will be able to tackle the Omicron variant, with AstraZeneca teams conducting tests in African hotspots so they can tweak their jab quickly if needs be.Image source, The Times ScotlandImage caption, The Times says Health Secretary Sajid Javid has insisted the UK will have a "great Christmas", with the government "nowhere near" imposing further restrictions. Mr Javid has said he has told the NHS to be prepared to administer far more vaccines every day, as all adults will become eligible for third doses much sooner than planned, the paper says.Image source, MetroImage caption, The Metro reports that there is "no need to panic just yet" as the South African doctor who discovered the variant said symptoms of cases found so far were "extremely mild".Image source, The Press and JournalImage caption, A surge of Covid cases has been reported in Moray, the Press and Journal reports, with 453 cases in the past seven days pushing the region to the second highest in Scotland.Image source, The NationalImage caption, SNP MPs are to bring a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The National writes. Westminster leader Ian Blackford has said the Conservative leader should face the consequences of his "disastrous actions".Image source, Glasgow TimesImage caption, The Glasgow Times reports that more people are disconnecting electricity to save money.Image source, The Scottish SunImage caption, The Scottish Sun leads with former Celtic footballer Alan Thompson, who is revealing his story in a three-part serialisation of his new book.Image source, Evening ExpressImage caption, A man claimed to be a police constable to fool three women, the Evening Express reports.Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, A baby who survived life-saving surgery at 12 days old is described as a "Christmas miracle" on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.