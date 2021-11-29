Driver, 72, dies after Milngavie car park crash
- Published
A 72-year-old driver has died after his car crashed into a wall in a car park in East Dunbartonshire.
Emergency services were called to the council car park in at Stewart Street, Milngavie at 06:30.
The man, who was the only person in the black Vauxhall Corsa, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he later died.
Police Scotland has appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.
Drivers with dash cam devices have been asked to check their footage for images that may help officers establish what happened.