Covid in Scotland: Three new cases of Omicron in Scotland
Three new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been identified in Scotland.
The latest cases in Lanarkshire and Greater Glasgow take the total to nine.
It follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to extend the vaccination programme.
Scotland's health secretary Humza Yousaf said one million additional Scots were now eligible for booster jabs.
Boosters will be offered to over-18s, and the wait after a second dose is being cut from six to three months.
Children aged 12 to 15 will also now be invited for a second jab.
Mr Yousaf told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that the government had already started work on implementing the JCVI advice.
But he said the sheer number of people now eligible for booster jabs made the situation challenging.
He also said simply reopening mass vaccination centres was not the immediate answer.
Core duties
The health secretary told the programme: "You can open up vaccination centres but you have to have the staff to be able to staff them.
"The difference between the first time round is that we hadn't fully remobilised the NHS.
"What we don't want to do is take people away from really core, important and significant duties to get them doing vaccinations."
He added: "Before JCVI advice came out on that acceleration yesterday, we would need an additional 440,000 whole-time equivalents to help us with that vaccination programme. That will (now) significantly increase.
"But we will certainly do our best."
