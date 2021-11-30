More than half of homeless deaths are drug-related
There were 256 people who died while homeless in Scotland in 2020, an increase of 40 on the previous year.
The National Records of Scotland (NRS) said comparable figures for England and Wales were not yet available.
But in previous years Scotland's rate of homeless deaths was about three times as high as the rest of Britain.
More than half of homeless deaths in Scotland (59%) were drug-related, the figures suggest. There were no deaths where the underlying cause was Covid.
Eight per cent of deaths were due to circulatory diseases - such as heart disease and stroke - and 5% were due to cancers.
The experimental figures are compiled by examining death registration records to find people who were either in temporary accommodation or were sleeping rough before they died.
The NRS said the figures were a conservative estimate and the true figure was probably higher.
The statistics found:
- Most of those who died (77%) were male (197 deaths)
- The most common age bracket for men dying while homeless is 45-54 and for women it is 35-44.
- West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and South Ayrshire had the highest rates of homeless deaths
- Six local authority areas had no deaths (Angus, Argyll and Bute, East Renfrewshire, Orkney Islands, Scottish Borders and Shetland Islands)
- East Renfrewshire has had no identified homeless deaths for four consecutive years
The NRS's head of vital events, Julie Ramsay, said: "While these statistics help our understanding of this issue, it's important to understand these figures are currently experimental and the methodology is under development.
"The estimated number of people dying while experiencing homelessness has risen consistently over the past three years. Improvements to the data sources and the ability to identify whether a person was homeless may partly explain some of this increase since 2017."