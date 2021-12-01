Covid in Scotland: Over-40s turned away for vaccine boosters
- Published
Some people over 40 have reported being turned away for Covid vaccine boosters, despite being eligible for a third dose under a new expert guidance.
The UK's vaccination committee said the gap between a second dose and a booster should be cut from six to three months.
The Scottish government has apologised and said instructions have issued to health boards to vaccinate in line with the latest three-month advice.
The guidance should come into effect in Scotland in the next 24 hours.
Booster vaccine appointments are currently rolling out to those in the 40-49 age range.
The third jabs were initially offered to the over-50s, front-line medical staff and people with health conditions that put them at greater risk.
On Monday, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended a new minimum three-month timescale between the second vaccine and booster dose.
The Scottish government said the JCVI advice, clinical and legal guidance had been "progressed urgently".
A spokesman said: "New instructions have now been issued to all health boards to vaccinate in line with the latest advice. The new guidance is also being updated on the NHS Inform website."
He added: "We apologise to those people who have been keen to get their booster vaccination and attended before the necessary protocols were in place.
"Booster appointments are booked in advance via the portal, therefore the vast majority of appointments will not have been affected."
'There's no common sense approach'
One eligible booster candidate, named Angie, told BBC Scotland she was turned away from her vaccine appointment in Glasgow.
She received a text on Tuesday inviting her to book her booster, and scheduled the jab for Wednesday. She and her husband, both 47, arranged time off work and childcare to attend appointments at Glasgow Central Mosque.
She was rejected as she was three days short of the previous six-month guidance.
"We were really cross, she said. "We waited 30 mins outside to get in, to be told we weren't eligible.
"They're urging people to get their booster as soon as they're able. Here we are at great effort and you're turning us away?
"There's no common sense approach here. The supervisor was absolutely adamant on what the rules were but said it might change later tonight or tomorrow."
Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP, Dean Lockhart, Tweeted on Wednesday evening that people in his region were still receiving texts from NHS Forth Valley advising that booster jabs would not be given before 22 weeks .
The Conservative MSP said this was "untrue and unhelpful", and called for consistency.
Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, added the government was sending patients "mixed messages".
Dr Gulhane said "immediate action" was required and also called for mass vaccination centres to be reopened.
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie branded the situation "nothing short of a shambles", and said the need to accelerate the booster programme had never been greater.
"The change to JCVI guidance is clear, and all those eligible should be able to receive their booster as quickly as possible," she added.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said it was "frustrating" for people to be turned away for booster jabs because "the health secretary hasn't sorted the logistics out".
Do you have a question about the Covid restrictions in place in Scotland? Use the form below to send us your questions and we could be in touch.
In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read the terms and conditions.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.