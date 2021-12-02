Men charged over death of charity cyclist
- Published
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of cyclist Tony Parsons.
Mr Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride in September 2017 outside the Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll and Bute.
His remains were found in a remote area near the A82 close to a farm in Bridge of Orchy in January.
The two 29-year-olds are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.