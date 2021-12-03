Senior police officer suspended in 'criminal' probe
A senior Police Scotland officer has been suspended from duties following a "criminal allegation".
The Scottish Police Authority said the officer was suspended on Wednesday after the case came to their attention.
The matter is being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner under direction from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal.
Dep Ch Con Fiona Taylor said: "Given that an investigation is being carried out we are unable to comment further."
Police Scotland said that in response to the suspension it had reviewed the force's command structure to "ensure the organisation continues to meet operational demand".