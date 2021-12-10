BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 3 - 10 December

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 December.

Image source, Anna Bobak
Anna Bobak said: "This is Amber. Happiest spaniel on the block, on top of Dumyat with the beautiful backdrop of snowy hills in the distance."
Image source, Craig Pughe
Craig Pughe said: "I imagine a number of people have a similar picture of this wreck on Corpach Beach in their camera roll, however it's an image that endures.
Image source, Audrey Doherty
Audrey Doherty took this twilight photo of the V&A Museum of Design in Dundee.
Image source, Owen Cochrane
Owen Cochrane from Inverness took this photo at Glen Affric. He said: "Was hoping for more snow - it might have arrived by now!"
Image source, Colin Massey
Colin Massey took this photo of his daughter Kailyn as the sun went down at Kinnaird Woods near Pitlochry.
Image source, Shona Lamont
Shona Lamont took this shot on Meall Tairneachan, "a summit on the undulating, rocky moors between Aberfeldy and Loch Tay."
Image source, Duncan McLay
Duncan McLay from Callander took this picture on his bike ride looking over to Trossachs Church and Ben An.
Image source, Victor Tregubov
Victor Tregubov sent us this photo of a vocal stag at Glen Etive.
Image source, Robert Wright
Robert Wright from Barrow-in-Furness captured this image of the Callanish Stones on Lewis.
Image source, Ben Murray
Ben Murray took this photo of his dad and old school friend "almost home after a long walk through the Isle of Coll RSPB nature reserve."
Image source, Colin Bradley
Colin Bradley sent in this photo of the Plough over Edinburgh, from Eddleston.
Image source, Donnie Baxter
Donnie Baxter from Fort William took this picture of a curious Highland cow.
Image source, Julie Odell
Julie Odell took this picture during a brief sleet shower in the Meadows in Edinburgh. She said: "It really reminded me of a Lowry painting with the little stick figures along the path."
Image source, Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly said: "Lovely to see a family of otters, just chilling out in the late afternoon sun & rain, on the Isle of Mull."
Image source, Scott MacKellar
Scott MacKellar took this photo on Portobello Beach at "the end of a night, the start of a new day."
Image source, Tony Marsh
Tony Marsh took this "spectacle of light" at Dalkeith Country Park.
Image source, Marie-Pierre Garroway
Marie-Pierre Garroway took this shot of a red squirrel in Doune.
Image source, Oliver King-Smith
Oliver King-Smith said: "A cold night at the fair in Princes Street gardens was made warmer by the red glow of Edinburgh Castle and the backlit tree."
Image source, Viktoria Tunde
Viktoria Tunde took this picture of morning training with Terence the puppy on Portobello Beach.
Image source, Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds sent in this picture of the sun setting over the Great Glen and the Commando Memorial in Lochaber.
Image source, Jeff Hattie
Jeff Hattie took this photo from Caldwell Law, East Renfrewshire. He said: "I liked the way the setting sun glinted on the pylons with Arran in the distance."
Image source, Nick Yeats
Nick Yeats took this photo of a heron taking flight at Quarrymill woodland walk near Perth.
Image source, Fraser Davison
Fraser Davison took this shot of the Vital Spark at Inverary. He said: "'Chust sublime' as Para Handy would say!"
Image source, Amanda Smith
Amanda Davidson said: "It was freezing but the colours of the buildings reflecting in the Clyde made me forget the cold."
Image source, Iain Rudkin
Iain Rudkin of Aberlour sent us this picture of Lauren Grant preparing to brave a wild swim in Loch Hourn.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon said: Me, my bobble hat shadow and my fisheye lens enjoying the graffiti art at the railway arches by the Clydeside Expressway in Glasgow."
Image source, Gordon Bain
Gordon Bain sent in this dramatic shot from Princes Street Gardens.
Image source, Brian Colston
Brian Colston from Falkirk took this triptych, saying: "One less chimney for Santa to go down this year - Longannet Power Station chimney bites the dust."

