Scotland's papers: Scottish Tories 'line up' to condemn PM

Scotland's papers: Scottish Tories 'line up' to condemn PMPublished1 minute agoImage caption, The Scotsman leads with comments from the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign if he misled Parliament over the Downing Street Christmas party allegations.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Mr Ross warned the prime minister he could not continue in the "highest office in the land" if he knew about the Downing Street party last week and that he was "still denying it".Image caption, The i says Conservative "fury" is growing over the party as Mr Ross "raises questions" about Mr Johnson's denial of knowledge of the events during lockdown last December, with a poll showing a third of Tory voters believe the prime minister should quit.Image caption, The Metro also leads with Mr Ross's comments, as well as picturing Allegra Stratton on its front page. The key No 10 aide resigned after a video emerged of her laughing and joking about a Downing Street party.Image caption, The prime minister is coming under "intense pressure" as an investigation was launched and Mr Johnson apologised for the footage showing senior No 10 staff joking about holding a Christmas party, reports The Herald.Image caption, "Taking us for fools" is the headline on the front page of The National, the newspaper saying that after a "week of denial" No 10 has finally accepted there is a "case to answer" over the Christmas celebrations last year.Image caption, The Daily Mail says the prime minister must now "face the music" in the "biggest crisis" of his career, as he was accused of fast-tracking new Covid rules to "distract" attention from claims his staff ignored lockdown.Image caption, The Daily Record says the "party's over" for Mr Johnson and it is now time for him to "get out" as Conservative MPs turned on their leader.Image caption, The prime minister has launched an internal inquiry into the party, but the Met Police will not open an investigation into allegations that Downing Street staff broke Covid rules with a party last year, reports the Daily Express.Image caption, The Daily Star pictures Mr Johnson as a Cluedo character called "Captain Cock-up" with the caption: "It was everybody else, in the No 10 drawing room, with wine and nibbles..."Image caption, The Press and Journal focuses on the comments by Moray MP Mr Ross that the prime minister will have "misled" Parliament if he did in fact know about the party while denying it to MPs.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News has the story of an ICU nurse in the city, who says he is angry that while he was caring for the dying last December No 10 staff were "partying".Image caption, The Glasgow Times carries reaction to the Downing Street party from "outraged Glaswegians", who have called the events "indefensible".Image caption, A million people are projected to catch the Omicron variant in the next month as UK leaders hold out the prospect of tightened rules around socialising and travel to stem the surge, reports The Times.Image caption, The Sun dresses up John Swinney as Father Christmas under the headline "Ho Ho Ho... Oh No!", the newspaper saying that the deputy first minister has put the "frighteners" on Scots by hinting at the return of lockdown-style curbs over Christmas.Image caption, A Perthshire couple "terrorised" by their neighbour have described the court sentence handed to him as "a joke", according to The Courier.Image caption, The Evening Express says two men have been jailed after they used a car as a weapon during an "orgy of chaotic violence" across Aberdeen with people injured and cars "rammed and torched".Image caption, The Evening Telegraph says a "depraved" IT expert has "begged" for the return of his computers after he was caught with indecent videos.