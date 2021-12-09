The star student who creates art with her eyes
A student with quadriplegic cerebral palsy has been named a "star" by artist Grayson Perry, for digital artwork she creates with eye-tracking technology.
Art by Becky Tyler, 19, who studies computing at the University of Dundee, featured in Channel 4 series Grayson's Art Club earlier this year.
Her portrait of Grayson was selected for the series exhibition at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery.
Becky hopes her exposure "challenges preconceived ideas about disability."
She will appear again on a special episode, Grayson's Art Club: An Exhibition for Britain, on Friday night.
"I painted a portrait of Grayson to show him how I do my eye-gaze painting," she said.
"This portrait not only features in the exhibition, but has also been used in the marketing and advertising for it."
Becky's quadriplegic cerebral palsy, caused by complications when she was born, means she is unable to walk unaided and can't talk using her mouth.
She uses a computer with advanced eye-tracking technology to create impressive paintings.
Becky, from Sussex, began submitting her work to Grayson's Art Club and "only got to week two" before getting a call from producers.
In the programme, hosted by the popular British artist, masterclasses were held to unleash the public's creativity during lockdown.
"I was very excited, she said. "The producer organised for me to have a Zoom meeting with Grayson, where I showed him some of my paintings.
"He loved them. There was some amazing feedback and Grayson and the film company said I was the star of the show.
"He had a go with my eye-gaze technology, it was quite funny. I painted a portrait of Grayson to show him how I do my eye-gaze painting."
Alongside her artwork, Becky hopes her university studies will help break down barriers for people with disabilities.
"By studying computing, I hope to learn a lot more so I can make a good contribution to the area of computer accessibility for disabled people," she said
"I would like disabled people to be treated in exactly the same way as non-disabled people, and presume we are competent.
"I hope my exposure has gone some way to challenge other people's preconceived ideas about disability."
Grayson's Art Club: An Exhibition for Britain is at 20:00 on Friday December 10 on Channel 4.