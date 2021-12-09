BBC News

Scottish budget 2022-23: At a glance

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has detailed her tax and spending proposals against the continuing backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SNP government's partnership agreement with the Greens, and the election pledges set out earlier this year. Here are the key points from her speech to MSPs.

Tax rates

  • Income tax rates will remain unchanged next year but the thresholds at which it is paid will increase for lower earners.
  • The Starter and Basic rate income thresholds will increase in line with CPI inflation (3.1%).
  • The Higher Rate threshold will be frozen in 2022-23. It remains at 41% for earnings between £43,662 and£150,000.
  • The Top Rate tax (46%) threshold will also be frozen at £150,000
  • The land and buildings transaction tax rates and bands will be maintained at their current level
  • Scottish landfill tax - standard and lower rates will be increased

Public sector pay

  • Minimum wage rises to £10.50 an hour for social care staff and all people covered by the Public Sector pay policy.
  • The pay policy for next year focuses on those on low incomes, guaranteeing an inflationary uplift of at least £775 to those earning up to £25,000, £700 to those earning between £25,000 and £40,000, and £500 to those earning above £40,000.

Council tax freeze ends

  • Last year's freeze on council tax rises will not continue
  • For 2022-23, councils will have complete flexibility to set the rate they want for the first time since the SNP came to power in 2007.

NHS and social care

  • In total, the Budget provides funding of £18bn for Health and Social Care, including £12.9bn for health boards.
  • The overall package provides £1.2bn for mental health. There is a commitment that 10% of all front-line NHS spend goes to mental health by the end of the parliament in 2026.

Business and economy

  • Over the past two years the retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation sectors have had 100% rates relief to deal with effects of the Covid pandemic
  • This ended in July for businesses in England but will continue until April next year in Scotland.
  • There will be 50% rates relief for the first three months of 2022-23, capped at £27,500 per ratepayer, to prevent a "cliff edge".
  • The Non-Domestic Rates poundage will be 49.8p, a below inflation rise.

Tackling child poverty

  • More than £4bn will paid out in Scottish social security and welfare payments, including £1.95bn to start delivery of the Adult Disability Payment in 2022-23
  • It also includes £197m to double the Scottish Child Payment to £20 from April 2022 for families in poverty with children under six - and extend it to under 16s by the end of 2022.

A Green budget?

  • The Budget sets cash for the decarbonisation of homes and buildings, transport and industry.
  • It includes: the first £20 million of a 10-year £500 million Just Transition Fund for the North East and Moray
  • £336 million for energy efficiency, and low carbon and renewable heat
  • £150m for infrastructure to make walking, wheeling and cycling safer;
  • £1.4 billion to maintain, improve and decarbonise Scotland's rail network

Economic forecasts

  • Supply chain bottlenecks, labour market shortages, inflationary pressures and rising energy prices are all placing extra pressure on businesses and households trying to recover from the impact of the pandemic
  • The Scottish Fiscal Commission forecasts a level of long-term economic damage to the Scottish economy from Covid-19 is about 2%, similar to the OBR's forecast for the UK.
  • This means the long-term impact of Brexit on the economy will be worse than that caused by Covid-19.
  • The Fiscal Commission forecasts the economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels by April-June 2022, almost two years earlier than forecast at the previous Scottish Budget in January.

