Cambo oil field development off Shetland to be paused
The firm behind the controversial Cambo oil field development off Shetland is "pausing" the project, BBC Scotland has learned.
Siccar Point Energy's decision comes a week after Shell pulled out of the project.
They said Shell's announcement meant the project could not progress on the "originally planned timescale".
Environmentalists say new fossil fuel projects like Cambo are incompatible with action to combat climate change.
Approval from the UK government is needed to develop the field.
Siccar Point Energy chief executive officer Jonathan Roger said: "We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.
"We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK's energy security providing homegrown energy supply and reducing carbon intensive imports, whilst supporting a just transition."
Shell had faced widespread criticism over its 30% stake in Cambo.
Announcing its decision to pull out of the development last week, it said it believed the economic case for investment was "not strong enough".
However industry body Oil and Gas UK has insisted developments such as Cambo are still needed.
OGUK's supply chain and operations director Katy Heidenreich said: "This is a commercial decision and while we can't comment on specific projects, we know that continued investment will be required to avoid increasing reliance on imported energy, protect security of supply and deliver a homegrown energy transition."
The Cambo oil field
- Located in the North Atlantic, about 125km (75 miles) north west of the Shetland islands.
- Major stakeholder is Siccar Point Energy, with a 70% stake, backed by private equity firm investors.
- Siccar Point Energy says Cambo could deliver 170 million barrels of oil over 25 years, and 53.5 billion cubic feet of gas.
- The exploration licences dates back to 2001, but UK government must approve drilling - which could start as early as 2022.
Tessa Khan, director of Uplift which has been campaigning against Cambo, said it was yet another signal that the project needed to be rejected.
Last month First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Cambo "should not get the green light".
She had previously called for the development to be reassessed, but had stopped short of opposing it outright.
But she told MSPs: "I don't think we can go on extracting oil and gas forever, and I don't think we can continue to give the go-ahead to new oil fields."