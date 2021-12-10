Covid: Scotland facing 'tsunami' of Omicron cases
Scotland is facing a "tsunami" of Omicron cases, with the variant likely to replace Delta as the dominant form of the virus within days, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.
The first minister said the 110 cases that have been recorded in the country are only the "tip of the iceberg".
She warned that a new wave of the pandemic was about to begin.
And she announced changes to self-isolation guidelines, and urged people to cancel Christmas parties.
Ms Sturgeon said that, from tomorrow, all household contacts of any Covid cases should isolate for 10 days.
Non-household contacts can leave isolation if they have had a negative PCR test and have had two vaccine doses.
Ms Sturgeon said early action was needed, with Omicron cases rising "exponentially" in recent days.
She said cases of the new variant were doubling every two to three days - the fastest growth seen during the whole pandemic - which would potentially result in Omicron overtaking Delta by the beginning of next week.
The R number - essentially the rate at which the virus is transmitted - has been hovering at about one in Scotland recently, but is now expected to rise to "well over two and possibly closer to 3".
Scotland has recorded a further 5,018 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours - a sharp rise on the recent daily average of about 2,800 cases.
However, the number of people is hospital with the virus has fallen slightly to 573, with 40 patient in intensive care.
Ms Sturgeon said it was hoped - although not known - that Omicron may cause less severe illness on average than Delta, despite being much more transmittable.
But she said that even if this is true, the surge in cases that was now "virtually certain" would still result on a "massive" number of people needing hospital care.
And she said the numbers of people having to isolate after becoming infected, even mildly, would put a "significant strain" on the economy and public services.