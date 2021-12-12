Scotland's papers: Covid curbs 'likely' and hospital 'cover-up' claim

Scotland's papers: Covid curbs 'likely' and hospital 'cover-up' claimPublished17 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald on Sunday depicts the Covid virus as a padlock as it warns that new Covid restrictions are being considered by the Scottish government. Deputy first minister John Swinney said on Saturday that ministers were "wrestling with the challenge" of imposing new rules.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express says that strict curbs are "now likely", quoting public health expert Linda Bauld. It also reports deputy first minister John Swinney saying that restrictions could be introduced as early as next week.Image caption, The hospitality industry's plight is covered by the Scotland on Sunday, as it "begs for help" at what should be its busiest time of year. The paper reports that businesses have renewed calls for financial help from the government to survive a rush of festive party cancellations. One business leader said that the sector was at "an absolute all-time low".Image caption, Scotland is "locked in a desperate race against time" to deliver almost two million booster jabs, according to the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper says a shortage of vaccinators is threatening Nicola Sturgeon's aim of getting a booster shot into every adult's arm by the end of January.Image caption, Vaccinations also lead the Sunday Times Scotland, which quotes scientists who say schoolchildren are driving Covid cases. The paper reports that healthcare staff have been told to prepare for the mass vaccination of primary school children in anticipation of approval by medical regulators. It says that children as young as five may be approved for a vaccine.Image caption, In the Sunday National the SNP accuses the UK government of "holding their electorate in contempt" after fresh revelations about gatherings held during lockdown. It was claimed Treasury staff had office drinks to celebrate Rishi Sunak's spending review while strict restrictions were in place in England in November last year. Around two dozen civil servants were said to have been present at the gathering.Image caption, The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital "scandal" is reported in the Sunday Mail, which claims a four-year-old boy was given secret treatment to prevent a deadly water infection while he battled cancer. David Campbell tells the paper he bought bottled water to wash his son James while he went through chemotherapy.Image caption, The Sunday Post reports the results of an independent survey which found that one in five Scottish schoolgirls have been sexually assaulted and three out of five have suffered some kind of harassment. Experts back the paper's call for changes to how young people are taught about sex and relationships.Image caption, And an honour is on the way for TV presenter and Covid campaigner Kate Garraway, according to the Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper reports that the 54-year-old is to be recognised for her 32 years in broadcasting in the New Year Honours list.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.