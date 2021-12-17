BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 10 - 17 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 10 and 17 December.

Image source, Peter Wilkinson
Image caption,
Fish supper: Peter Wilkinson caught this image on the River Tay in the centre of Perth.
Image source, Martin Tracy
Image caption,
Skye view: "Loch na Cuilce and Loch Coruisk from Sgurr na Stri, Cuillin Hills," says Martin Tracy.
Image source, Stephen Shellard
Image caption,
Artistic impression: This Henry Moore sculpture was snapped by Stephen Shellard at Glenkiln in Dumfries and Galloway.
Image source, Peter Adamson
Image caption,
Catch my drift: "These skiers couldn't wait for the Lecht to open for the season and walked up to the top of the 'Buzzard' run," says Peter Adamson.
Image source, Claire Woodward-Nutt
Image caption,
Swan lake: A "beautiful but freezing morning on the Forth and Clyde Canal in Maryhill" by Claire Woodward-Nutt.
Image source, Andrew Ramsay
Image caption,
Ripple effect: A shot of the River Clyde at night from Andrew Ramsay.
Image source, Michael McGinnes
Image caption,
Nosey neighbour: Red deer at Rannoch Station looking for food - submitted by Michael McGinnes
Image source, David Elder
Image caption,
Creel deal: The unusual Christmas "tree" at Tarbet was photographed by David Elder.
Image source, Martin Coulthard
Image caption,
In a flap: Martin Coulthard says his son enjoyed feeding the ducks at Loch Morlich recently.
Image source, Derek Brown
Image caption,
Swans a swimming: "There are more than seven but loved the formation provided by the swans at Gunknowe Loch near Galashiels," says Derek Brown.
Image source, Gavin Falconer
Image caption,
Oh brother: "A misty cold morning on Perth's South Inch where Cameron and Torrin (sons, 7 and 4) are getting ready for the Junior Park Run," says dad Gavin Falconer
Image source, Jaimee Reynolds
Image caption,
Cold leaf: Jaimee Reynolds spotted "just a little touch of morning frost" on this oak tree at Muiravonside country park.
Image source, Bruce Carrington
Image caption,
Rushing waters: "Described in Borders dialect as 'the muckle trickle at Stichill', the Stichill Linn Falls, near Kelso, are well worth a visit at this time of year - despite the mud," says Bruce Carrington.
Image source, Keith Milne
Image caption,
On paws: Rocco the Springer Spaniel watching the sunset from Glack Wood Aberdeenshire sent in by Keith Milne.
Image source, Nigel Bramwell
Image caption,
Dealing with debris: Nigel Bramwell of Pitcaple in Aberdeenshire spotted neighbours cleaning up after a storm.
Image source, Adrian Plumb
Image caption,
Tiger king: "I was very pleased to have the glass between us," says Adrian Plumb of this image taken at Edinburgh Zoo.
Image source, Sarah Woodthorpe-Evans
Image caption,
Blast from the past: "This picture shows off the newly crowned UK Tree of the Year in Kippford with our 1952 MGTD underneath helping to make a vision of times gone by," says David Woodthorpe-Evans.
Image source, Richard Clark
Image caption,
Cool view: Richard Clark stopped off on the A93 while heading up to the Glenshee Ski Centre to take this picture.
Image source, William Johnston
Image caption,
Feathered friend: "I had my camera out in the park this week and saw a blue tit posing very boldly on some bare branches, it made for a great framing," says William Johnston.
Image source, Shaun McGovern
Image caption,
Setting off: "CalMac ferry leaving Ullapool for Stornoway on a beautiful morning," says Shaun McGovern.
Image source, Judith McIntyre
Image caption,
Happy days: "A reminder of summer. At the darkest time of the year it was nice to come across this detail on one of the beach huts in Hopeman," says Judith McIntyre.
Image source, Sue Forrester
Image caption,
Christmas canines: Sue Forrester took this image of Doggy Day Care pups at Tentsmuir Forest.
Image source, Willie Matheson
Image caption,
In a spin: These Aberdeen wind turbines were spotted by Willie Matheson on a "nice day for a cycle".
Image source, Duncan Kerr
Image caption,
Clear skies: A picture taken recently by Duncan Kerr from Lochanvich, Isle of Lewis looking toward the lochs and Harris hills at dusk.

