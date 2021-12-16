Deacon Blue cancel shows over Omicron concerns
Scottish pop band Deacon Blue have postponed the last two shows of their tour over concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid.
Lead singer Ricky Ross tweeted that he was "disappointed" the authorities had not made any decision about live gigs.
"However it's clear to us Deacon Blue should not be playing and people shouldn't be asked to attend gigs just now," he said.
Scottish Trad Music band Skerryvore also postponed their last five shows.
They said it was with "great frustration and disappointment" that the shows would not go ahead because of the prevailing public health advice.
A statement said they felt there was confusion and they had a "duty of care" to people who attended their concerts.
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant led to Public Health Scotland urging people to postpone Christmas parties and socialising plans a week ago.
On Tuesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out new restrictions to slow the spread, including calling for a three-household limit when socialising in the run-up to Christmas.
She also announced stricter measures to reduce queues and crowds in shops, bars and restaurants.
However, there were no new restrictions for large live events.
When Deputy First Minister John Swinney was asked on Wednesday whether people should still go to large events like concert, he said they should as long as they are fully vaccinated and have a negative lateral flow test.
Deacon Blue were due to play Aberdeen on Saturday and in Glasgow at the Hydro on Sunday night.
Ricky Ross said they would announce when the shows will be rescheduled later.