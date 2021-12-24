BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 17 - 24 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 December.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

A sunny disposition: "Taken by my cousin Cara, this is me at the top of Meall Ghaordaidh looking over the cloud inversion", says Iona Hunter. "Was such a strange day - freezing fog at the bottom (my hair froze!) to blazing sunshine at the top."
Early bird: "The Citadel in Aberdeen's Castlegate just before sunrise", says David Hughes. "Built in the 1890s, its main tower is based on that of Balmoral Castle".
On top of the world: "Having climbed through the clouds we stood on the summit of Ben Nevis and watched someone paragliding above us", says Darroch Anderson of the incredible view.
Bird's eye view: "My husband Angus and I thought this ptarmigan was auditioning for Where’s Wally when we spotted him on our climb up Schiehallion", says Jenny Hinks.
Clouding the issue: "Taken from Ben Lomond with my partner Elaina Smith looking out at the inversion below us", says Steve Morley. You can see more related cloud inversion pictures here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-59727407
Peak viewing: A stunning view from a flight over the Cairngorms, courtesy of Gregor Jack.
Rise and shine: Callum MacDougall captured this morning scene in Comrie.
A cold and frost-tee morning: "This is a view of the first at Kemnay Golf Club, Aberdeenshire", says Bob Jones. "Richard, Murdo and Colin on a misty, atmospheric tee".
City in the clouds: "This was taken on an afternoon hike up Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh", says Farnoush Hayati. "My original intention was to photograph the full moon rising above the Firth of Forth, instead I found myself transfixed by the fairytale image of the city emerging from the clouds".
Anything but board: "We were out paddle boarding off the East Sands at St Andrews in calm sea conditions and light fog", says Andrew Cameron. "The low winter sun produced this spectacular fogbow for us. I captured this image of my daughter Emma admiring it."
Still life: "This heron was standing in front of the White Cart waterfall in Linn Park", says Alan Burnett in Glasgow. "Made it easy for me by not moving for 10 minutes."
Bright idea: "This was taken at Gairloch Museum of the original Rubh Re lighthouse lamp", says Fiona Williamson. "It was fuelled by a small paraffin lamp which was focussed by one of the largest lighthouse lenses ever built, so that the light could be seen over 20 miles away on the Isle of Lewis."
Tree for the price of two: "Saw this tree in a tree when we where out for a walk around Drumpellier Country Park", says George Rennie.
Freeze frame: "I had a trip up to Glen Feshie and could not believe how white everything was with frost", says Andy McKay. "No snow - just frost. Never seen anything like it."
Cold caller: "A robin waiting for his turn on the bird feeder in my garden in Greenloaning, Perthshire, on a very cold day", says Dave Johnson.
Web designer: "Very cold, crisp and beautiful at Drum Castle", says Lindsay Yule who spotted this spider web at the Aberdeenshire attraction.
Capital expenditure: "The last Saturday shopping day before Christmas on Princes Street in Edinburgh", from Christopher Tollan.
Blooming Eck: Chris Bowen captured this peaceful view of Loch Eck on the Cowal peninsula.
Rock star: "I spent a lovely day off climbing Tinto Hill in Biggar - a bit cloudy at the top but allowed for some nice pics", says Kenneth Gilmour. "This one of one of my sons arriving at the summit."
View finder: Glen Quoich courtesy of Gillian Watson on a "beautiful" day.
This shot will not be mist: "Statue of golfer John Rattray on Leith Links at sunset with mist in the background", says Harry Douglas-Hamilton.
On song: "This was taken during the Christmas Carol concert in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park", says Barry Davidson. "The carols brought some much-needed festive joy".
Doggy paddle: "Gracie enjoying Portobello beach in the pink hue of the setting sun", says Rachel Gibb.
Turning a corner: "I pulled over in my car just beside Midmar and took this photo out of the window as there was a really unusual light", says Ruaraidh McMahon. "With the light at the end of the road, it felt like a reminder that there are brighter days ahead."
Row ho ho: "Santa paying an early visit to the rowers of Burghead Coastal Rowing Club in Moray", says treasurer Laurie Stewart of Trish Roberts' photo.
Pitch perfect: "Here’s a photo from the Dunbar United v Sauchie game, which finished 2-1 to Dunbar", says Kevin MacIver.
See you, Jimmy: "This photo was taken of Jimmy the horse at Farmersfield Rest-home for Elderly Donkeys (Fred) near Dumfries", says Stuart Watson. "It was a bright, cold, moonlight and foggy night and I thought it made an unusual photo."
Strike a pose: "Our pre-Christmas walk round Loch Morlich", says Shona Collister. "We were rushing to get back as we had three tired babies with us but the light was perfect for a silhouette photo."
Crows feat: "We were enjoying a misty walk to Windygates on the Fife Pilgrim Way when we saw these crows coming in to roost", says Louisa Johnston.
Light entertainment: "This fantastic walkway of light at the 'Christmas at The Botanics' in Edinburgh was spectacular", says Stuart Munro.
Pretty in pink: "Sunset on a misty day in Fife", says Carol Gray.
Peas on earth: Jacki Gordon captured this sentiment.
Special branch: "I was mesmerised by the magical sunset in Kirkcudbright", says Nicola Forsyth.
Elf and safety: "Thankfully Covid negative ahead of Christmas", reports Charlotte Drummond, so no need for (elf on the) shelf isolation.
A wool moon: "I took this photo at Comrie with the cold moon rising with the pink sky from sundown,. featuring a blackface sheep", says Jennifer Tainsh.
The knit-ivity: "I spotted this wonderful knitted nativity scene at Dunblane Cathedral", says Lyndsey Fairnie.
Santa claws: Pet guinea pig Boba looking festive in Aberdeen, hat tip to schoolgirl owner Poppy for this one.
Cross purpose: "Blackford Hill in Edinburgh under a Saltire sky", says Stephen Pusey.
Glow Christmas tree: "The fog that enshrouded Glasgow served to enhance the laser beams from the Glasgow City Chambers", says Jane Reid. "By mid-evening the full moon appeared as if to decorate the top of the Christmas tree".
Out of this world: "The view from our rooftop in Edinburgh", says Elaine Bradley. "It was a fleeting moment but magical."
... and we round off the last gallery before Christmas with Janina Dolny's shot of a festive light projection onto Inverleith House in Edinburgh. Best wishes to all.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

