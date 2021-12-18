Man dies after being hit by car in north of Glasgow
- Published
A 55-year-old man who was hit by a car in the north of Glasgow has died.
Emergency services were called to Royston Road at about 22:45 on Friday where the man had been struck by a black Peugeot 3008, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old woman who was driving the car was uninjured.
The road was closed for about six hour hours. Witnesses have been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line.
Sgt Kenneth Malaney, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash. We are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a taxi we believe was in the area around the time of the crash.
"I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries."