Covid in Scotland: Antiviral treatment to be rolled out
- Published
New antiviral treatments for people with the early stages of Covid will be rolled out in Scotland in January.
Two types of treatment will be available for those considered at the highest risk after they test positive.
One is an intravenous injection known as a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is administered in hospital day clinics.
A pill called molnupiravir will also be made available for people with serious underlying health conditions.
Antivirals are drugs that stop viruses from replicating. They can be used to treat viral infections and are specific to one type of virus.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith said the new treatments were "ground-breaking", but should not be seen as an alternative to vaccination.
They will be offered to adults and children aged 12 or over with chronic conditions such as:
- respiratory disease
- heart, kidney or liver disease
- type 1 or type 2 diabetes
- immune disorders
Dr Smith said: "We will also be writing to individuals who may be eligible to access these new treatments in early January to provide them with further information and home PCR test kits.
"If recommended for treatment, individuals may be invited to attend a day clinic at a hospital to receive a monoclonal antibody which is normally given by intravenous infusion.
"Alternatively, the assessing clinician may recommend an antiviral treatment to be taken orally."
Details on who is eligible for the new treatments are on the NHS Inform website.