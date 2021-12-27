Covid in Scotland: Nightclubs close and 1m distancing returns
- Published
Temporary measures have begun for hospitality and leisure businesses in Scotland in an effort to halt the spread of the Omicron variant.
From 05:00 on Monday, 1m physical distancing has been reinstated in all hospitality and indoor leisure settings.
This includes pubs, restaurants, gyms, theatres and museums.
Table service must also be used in places where alcohol is served to drink on the premises.
Nightclubs also have to close for a period of at least three weeks, though they can stay open if they operate as a pub with table service and distancing.
All of the temporary measures will reviewed after three weeks on Tuesday 11 January.
The measures were announced by the first minister last Tuesday.
The new restrictions follow rising Covid case numbers fuelled by the new Omicron variant.
The measures will tackle the spread of the virus while the vaccination booster programme is accelerated.
The latest data - published on Christmas Eve - saw Scotland record 7,076 new confirmed cases of Covid, the highest daily total since August.
The first phase of the latest restrictions aimed at events and sport, including football, came into effect at 05:00 on Sunday.
Attendance at events for the next three weeks is limited to 100 people for indoor standing events, 200 people for indoor seated events and 500 people for all outdoor events (seated or standing).
This effectively cancelled large Hogmanay parties including Edinburgh's Hogmanay. And the SPFL chose to bring forward its winter break rather than impose spectator restrictions.
The SPFL said it was "very hopeful" capacity crowds could return to matches after the three-week cap on attendances over the festive period.
Latest restrictions are backed by £375m in business support, the Scottish government said, following discussions with business organisations and local authorities. Hospitality businesses are already eligible for top-up funding through the December and January Business Top Up.
Further guidance has also been published to help businesses take measures to limit the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.
'Stay at home as much as possible'
Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said the restrictions were targeted at reducing the spread of Omicron while the booster programme takes effect.
She said: "I understand how difficult this has been for businesses in recent weeks but we must reduce our contacts and limit the spread of the virus.
"We're providing £375m in business support, which is a significant investment, to support those who have experienced cancellations and help them get back on their feet in the new year.
"The best way to support business sustainably, is to get the virus back under control. Please get your boosters and stay at home as much as possible just now."
Clinicians from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde joined the calls to get "boosted for the bells".
The health board has added thousands of extra vaccine clinics in the lead-up to the New Year and additional vaccinators have been recruited to help provide as many options as possible for the public.
John Carson, the chief nurse at Glasgow Royal Infirmary said: "Our hospitals are presently facing an extremely difficult a position and we can't afford for it to get worse.
"Please get the vaccine - it only takes a short time out of your day and the side effects for the vast majority are very mild. This is a very small trade off to help support the health service, and the only way we'll be able to survive through the winter."