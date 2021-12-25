Christmas in the children's and maternity wards
NHS staff at Glasgow's children's hospital have been working to brighten Christmas for those unable to spend it at home.
The parents of toddler River Staff-Menzies thanked staff for caring for them at the Royal Children's Hospital.
Another young patient and his parents were given a private screening of the latest Spider-Man film.
Elsewhere hospitals have been sharing pictures of the first babies born on Christmas Day.
One of the first Christmas deliveries was Sophia Coull, born at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital at a minute after midnight.
Not long afterwards, at 00:45, Oliver Fox arrived at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.
It was a busy night at Ayrshire Maternity Unit, at Crosshouse, with Leo Anderson arriving at 01:01 followed over the next few hours by Natalie Cairns at 03:06 and Hayley Quinn at 04:58.
At the Royal Hospital for Children 23-month-old River Staff-Menzies was unable to spend Christmas at home as she is receiving chemotherapy for a tumour.
Along with her mum Katie and dad Robert she has spent the holiday on the Schiehallion ward where staff have worked hard to bring them some festive cheer.
Robert, from Glasgow, said: "The staff have been amazing, I don't think they realise just how amazing they have been with us throughout all of this.
"Everyone has been so good with us, including the doctors, nurses, cleaning staff and non-medical staff there is such a support network for us."
The team were able to arrange a Santa visit for River on an iPad. Her parents are being trained in how to administer her treatment so that hopefully she can soon return home.
Another young patient, six-year-old Maxwell Shaw, was able to enjoy a special screening of Spider-Man: No Way Home in the run-up to Christmas at the hospital's MediCinema along with his parents and big brother.
Dad Lee said: "It was great to get to watch Spider-Man together, we are movie buffs and it's one of the things we like to do as a family so if we hadn't been in the hospital we would have been going to see it.
"We can't thank the staff enough for putting this on for us."
Maxwell is receiving specialist leukaemia treatment at the RCH so were unable to be at home in Nottingham, but they were hoping to spend some time together as a family over the holiday at a flat in Glasgow provided by the charity Calum's Cabin.