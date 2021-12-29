BBC News

A year of your pictures of Scotland

Over the past year some amazing photos which have been sent in by our readers for our weekly Your Pictures of Scotland.

As we approach the end of 2021, here is a look back at some of your favourite images from each month.

Jack Roden from Lanark sent us this photo of the Biggar hills, as seen from Tinto Hill, in January. He said: "I was lucky to get this shot in the perfect conditions as the Cold Moon rose."
Niamh Doherty took this picture of an otter in Oban Bay and sent us it in February. She said she thought the otter playing in the seaweed might have been eagerly waiting for the nail salon to reopen.
One of our favourite photos from March was snapped by Chris Reekie. He took the picture in St Andrews and said: "While working in the garden I heard loud tapping and wondered where it was coming from, to discover a male chaffinch having a standoff with itself."
This image was sent in by Peter Raw in April. He said: "This is a photograph I took on the Ayrshire coast, it was absolutely perfect timing."
David Wilkinson sent this picture to us in May. He captured the Kelpies as they were lit up in blue in recognition of Strathcarron Hospice's 40th anniversary.
This picture was sent in to us in June by Anna Duff. She took this photo of Maya the Newfoundland and some curious onlookers at a farm in Lanarkshire.
We were sent this photo of Achmelvich Bay by Bobby Hughes in July. He said: "Didn't know they had sheep in the Caribbean."
Iain Davidson sent us this lovely photo of two puffins on the Isle of Lunga in August.
This photo of a stunning sunset near Ellon was sent in by Kayleigh Hamilton in September.
We were sent this lovely photo in October of the Quiraing on the Isle of Skye. Hailey Beaupre said it is the best picture she has ever taken.
Catherine Cochrane had a wonderful moment seeing this beautiful short-eared owl in Ayrshire. She sent us this incredible photo in November.
This serene photo of Glen Affric was sent to us in December. It was taken by Owen Cochrane from Inverness.

