Dogs trained to sniff out high risk animal imports
A new squad of dog detectors could help reduce the risk of exotic diseases arriving in Scotland.
Funding from the Scottish government has led to the creation of a team of dogs who are specially trained to sniff out products of animal origin (PoAO).
The aim is to identify items that carry a risk of diseases such as African swine fever or foot and mouth.
The dogs will now be deployed at airports, ports and parcel hubs across Scotland.
Figures provided by Border Force North show that in 2020, more than a tonne of products of animal origin were seized at ports and airports from people arriving in Scotland.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: "The Scottish government and Border Force have worked closely to get the dogs operational in Scotland.
"Alongside their handlers, they have taken part in a robust training regime and now that they have passed their assessments they can get to work and help us detect PoAO entering Scotland illegally."
African swine fever does not affect humans but has led to the deaths of pigs around the world and can be spread through imports of pork and pork products.