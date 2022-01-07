BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 31 December - 7 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 31 December and 7 January.

Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Image source, Mark Reynolds
Image caption,
Dirt sheep: Mark Reynolds discovered that sheep are not pure white while in a snowy scene on the High Bridge Path in Lochabe.
Image source, Peter Wilkinson
Image caption,
I came, I saw, I conkered: Peter Wilkinson took this picture of a red squirrel eying up his assiette of desserts at Morton Lochs.
Image source, Janina Dolny
Image caption,
Painting the town red: Janina Dolny visited Edinburgh Castle in the run-up to Hogmanay and took this picture of the view over a festive-looking East Princes Street Gardens from a cannon placement overlooking the city.
Image source, Brian Ross
Image caption,
Hawkward: Brian Ross discovered this wonderful and rare ice spike in a bird bath in his Edinburgh garden.
Image source, Marie McEntee
Image caption,
Arch...itecture: Marie McEntee went back to Glasgow University where she studied photography to take pictures during her new year trip home from where she lives now in Essex.
Image source, Victor Tregubov
Image caption,
This view drives me crazy: Victor Tregubov took this shot of a winter road in Glencoe
Image source, David Millar
Image caption,
What's up, dock?: David Millar saw a nice angle where a pier used to be at Mellon Charles, Wester Ross.
Image source, Clare Hogan
Image caption,
Scotland the wave: Clare Hogan captured a very stormy sea at Cullen in Moray.
Image source, Joanna Gilpin
Image caption,
Can't see the wood for the trees: Joanna Gilpin saw this plucky red squirrel observing the observer in Benmore, Argyll.
Image source, Annie Melvin
Image caption,
Water house: Annie Melvin saw the beauty in this block of flats on the shore in Leith.
Image source, Brian Colston
Image caption,
Fruit for thought: Brian Colston said the Dunmore Pineapple in Dunmore Park, near Airth in Stirlingshire, is "still looking great after more than 250 years".
Image source, Peter Swan
Image caption,
Abbey days: Peter Swan took this picture of Dunfermline Abbey from Pitcorthie – with a long telephoto lens on a long exposure.
Image source, Artur Olszewski
Image caption,
Poultry in motion: Artur Olszewski was walking in Tentsmuir Forest in Fife when he saw these oyster catchers.
Image source, Brian Turnbull
Image caption,
Mist opportunity: Brian Turnbull nearly mist this shot, by the looks of things, of Hume Castle above the fog.
Image source, Brian Watson
Image caption,
Don't rock the boat: Brian Watson took this picture of the Old Boat of Caol shipwreck in Corpach.
Image source, Jacki Gordon
Image caption,
The Birds: Jacki Gordon took this picture of seagulls at James Hamilton Heritage Park in Glasgow.
Image source, Philip Markham
Image caption,
Lunar landscape: Philip Markham scrambled up to reach Sgurr Mhic Choinnich above Glen Brittle on the Isle of Skye
Image source, Ross Tetlow
Image caption,
It's pasture bedtime: Ross Tetlow said he was walking in Red Point when he saw "this fabulous cow which seemed to be drinking from the sea at sunset".
Image source, Louise Love
Image caption,
Treasure highland: Louise Love took this picture high on a hillside of a small group of sheep with the mighty Bla Bheinn in sunshine on the Isle of Skye.
Image source, Carl Taylor
Image caption,
Inkredible: Carl Taylor took a picture of this street art in Glasgow
Image source, Fiona Beattie
Image caption,
Pier pressure: Fiona Beattie captured the might of the sea at Arbroath seafront.
Image source, Peter Blair
Image caption,
Really scaly: Peter Blair captured this Stone Dragon, the great protector of Irvine, guardian of the beach park and watcher on the hill.
Image source, Janette McDonald
Image caption,
Time to reflect: Janette McDonald took this picture of Kilchurn Castle during a visit to Scotland for Christmas and New Year.
Image source, Derek Braid
Image caption,
You're so cool: Derek Braid took this picture of the Loony Dook at North Berwick in East Lothian.
Image source, Ewan Gordon
Image caption,
In plane sight: Ewan Gordon said he was walking at Culbin Forest when a plane appeared just above the water.
Image source, Chris Hart
Image caption,
I a-boar-you: Chris Hart said he took this picture of "a happy hog" at Loch Glass
Image source, David Inglis
Image caption,
In-tree-guing: David Inglis grabbed this shot while on an early-morning walk over the Gleniffer Braes in Paisley.
Image source, Lorraine Campbell
Image caption,
Im-peck-able: Lorraine Campbell took this picture of a Goldfinch waiting its turn to get onto the feeders in her Dumbarton garden.
Image source, Tracy Mackenzie
Image caption,
Well red: Tracy Mackenzie took this picture of her daughter at the edge of Loch Mallachie near Nethybridge where they live.
Image source, Gordon Pryde
Image caption,
Cave it for a rainy day: Gordon Pryde pased this on his walk from Cellardyke to the Caves of Caiplie, or as it is also known the Hermit's Well - renowned because a local man lived there for a number of years back in the mid-20th Century.
Image source, Chris Bowen
Image caption,
Come ear often? Chris Bowen got up close to this inquisitive friend at Benmore Gardens on the Cowal Peninsular .
Image source, Stuart Mowat
Image caption,
Monumental view: Stuart Mowat said he took this picture of the National Wallace Monument in Stirling from Mine Woods while on a morning walk.
Image source, Peter Whittick
Image caption,
Wheely cool: Peter Whittick took this picture while biking through Glencoe this week.
Image source, CURTIS WELSH
Image caption,
All those puns flew over my head: Curtis Welsh said he took this picture of a "cute sharp eyed Nuthatch" in his back garden in the Scottish Borders.
Image source, Gordon Bain
Image caption,
Sun's out: Gordon Bain took this photograph of the sunset at Loch Ness.

