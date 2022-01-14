BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland: 7 - 14 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 January.

Ian MacDonald's snap from the recent spell of cold and snowy weather kicks of the latest gallery. Ian said: "A windswept robin after the snowfall taken on a farm road in Stewarton, East Ayrshire."
Agi Gara, of Dundee, said of this picture: "I took this photo today at Loch an Diamh. We went for a hike, the weather conditions were perfect and not a soul around other than some deer."
Douglas Potter said: "I had a fantastic day in Glen Nevis climbing Stob Ban in Alpine-like conditions."
David Miles' image from an early morning summit of Cairn Gorm, with a wind chill of -18C. David said: "So cold my jacket froze solid."
Joanna Mills, of Kippford, said of her image: "Magical winter walk in Broughtonknowe Wood, near Broughton on the A701."
Stargazer Stuart Gilbert said of his shot: "It was cold but perfectly clear skies over St Monans, Fife."
Cheryl Davis sent in this image. She said: "The night sky of Loch Ness. Lots of stars and a touch of the aurora."
Dawid Gierszewski captured this image of the Northern Lights from Newburgh in Aberdeenshire.
Fraser Marriott's image of a spectacular aurora display at Dunbar's east beach.
Lesley Simpson took her picture of a friendly reindeer called Morse while on a visit to Aviemore.
"Muirneag, the highest hill in Lewis north of Stornoway, with three stags posing in the foreground," said Morris Macleod of his picture.
Shirley Potts, of Skye, said: "Shepherds were gathering the hill sheep and they were about to pass by our gate. I stepped back when I realised that they were looking at me so this was the only picture I took but fortunately it worked."
Jacqueline Lewis' picture of a "cheeky" mountain hare in the Monadhliath mountains.
"A wee ladybird trying to keep cosy," said Carole Barr of this picture taken in her garden in Ardwell.
Ron Macdonald's picture of murmurating starlings entering their night-time roost near Ellon.
Beverley Morrison, of Bridge of Earn, said: "Saw my very first fogbow whilst coming down Derry Cairngorm in the Cairngorms."
David Hay saw this fogbow on Pitlochry Golf Course. David said: "It was visible for less than two minutes. This is the second time I have seen this rare weather event in less than a month."
"I was lucky enough to capture this fogbow over the Lecht Ski Centre while driving from Strathdon to a worksite at Tomintoul," said Alan Fraser, of Lhanbryde.
Mike Wright said of his shot: "A great day to be out watching the big wave action at Birsay, Orkney."
Waves breaking at sunset in Prestwick in a picture from Marianne Mann, of Stewarton.
Jane Sayliss' view from Mellon Udrigal beach. Jane said: "I loved the way the sun just caught the mountain top. The whole scene was a vision of winter beauty."
Josh Barron's image of a calm Aberdeen beach sunrise.
Geoff Smith said of his photo: "We passed these sea stacks on a walk from Sheigra, near Kinlochbervie, to Sandwood Bay."
Andy Maclennan, who sent in this picture, said: "Brora beach on a beautiful winter day."
Robin Blythe was below the surface of the sea for this image. Robin said: "Whilst diving off Millport, hailstones above yet summer bloom below the surface."
There was also an underwater theme to Liz Rodger's picture. Liz, of Forfar, said: "Amazing artwork at a derelict site in Dundee."
Kim Bennett, from Cupar, said she was distracted from her work by these mammatus clouds.
Stephen Todd, of Glasgow, photographed this sunrise from the Forties oil field.
Alison Cunningham said: "I spotted these incredible altocumulus lenticularis clouds near Evanton, Easter Ross. Anyone of a more nervous disposition might have thought we were about to be invaded by aliens."
Catherine Cumming, of Newburgh, said of her cloud photo: "I think it looks like a flying swan."

