Police probe 285 incidents of abuse of retail staff
- Published
Almost 300 cases of abuse against shop workers in Scotland were reported to police in the first three months of a new law designed to protect them.
The Protection of Workers Act made it a specific offence to threaten or abuse retail staff.
But figures from the Scottish Business Resilience Centre show 285 incidents, including threats, were recorded between August and November last year.
The Scottish Grocers' Federation said age checks were a significant trigger.
It is running a campaign against retail crime called Don't Put Up With It.
Dr John Lee, the organisation's head of policy, said: "The message is getting out loud and clear that it's unacceptable for anyone to threaten or abuse Scotland's retail workers. Those responsible will be punished.
"While every incident is one too many, the statistics show that the Protection of Workers Act is effective, is much needed, and that store owners and their staff are unafraid to use it."
Dr Lee has been reassured by how seriously the issue is being treated by Police Scotland.
He added: "Everyone has the right to feel safe at work.
"Far too many retail workers, however, are left terrified by the trouble they are forced to deal with."
The legislation became law following a member's bill by Labour MSP Daniel Johnson.
'Broken down in tears'
Last August, shop worker Darroch Logan told BBC Scotland he was no stranger to facing abuse from customers visiting Tesco superstore in Tain.
He revealed his colleagues have been subjected to foul and abusive language from aggressive customers on numerous occasions, especially during the pandemic.
The Usdaw union representative added: "I am aware of instances at several stores in the Highlands where shop workers have gone home after receiving abuse at work and broken down in tears."
A Scottish government spokesman said: "Those working in our retail sector should be lauded for the important work they are doing during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances.
"They, like anybody, should be able to work without fear of abuse."