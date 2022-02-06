BBC News

In pictures: The Queen's jubilee visits to Scotland

The Royal family at Balmoral just months before the death of the Queen's father George VI - (left to right) Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother; Princess Margaret; Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh; King George VI and Princess Elizabeth with her children Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne.

The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

Her father - King George VI - died on 6 February 1952 - when she was 25 - and she became queen of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon, as well as head of the Commonwealth.

The landmarks of her long reign have been celebrated in Scotland.

The new Queen on a visit to the Scottish Craft Centre in Edinburgh in July 1952. The royal visit was the first by a reigning monarch in 50 years and also the first time Queen Elizabeth had stayed at the palace.
A group of women peer through the railings during the Royal trip to Edinburgh in July 1952.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth receives Scots veterans of the 'Wet Review' of 1881, when the entire company was drenched while receiving Queen Victoria.
Twenty five years later, as part of Royal Silver Jubilee tour, the 51-year-old Queen is still greeting crowds of well-wishers.
The Queen on a walkabout among the crowds in Perth during her Silver Jubilee Tour.
The Queen goes walkabout in the Green Faulds area of Glasgow in May 1977.
The Queen looks at some of the trophies on display at Meadowbank Stadium in Edinburgh during her 1977 jubilee tour.
The Queen inspects a guard of honour during her Silver Jubilee visit to Scotland in May 1977.
The Queen leaving the Grampian Headquarters Woodhill House after officially open the building in May 1977 as part of Silver Jubilee tour.
The Queen delivers a speech during her Silver Jubilee visit to Scotland in May 1977.
In 2002, The Queen celebrated 50 years as monarch and her Golden Jubilee visits included Portree on Skye.
Queen Elizabeth is greeted by school children with Scotland's First Minister Jack McConnell (centre left) at Duthie Park in Aberdeen in May 2002 as part of the Golden Jubilee.
The 76-year-old Queen meets young shinty players as she tours the square in Portree in 2002.
The Queen checks for rain as she attends a garden party at the palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh during her Golden Jubilee year visit.
The final day of the Golden Jubilee tour ends with a Garden Party in the grounds of the Queen's home at Balmoral Castle.
In 2012, the Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee. She inspected soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, during the Ceremony Of The Keys at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh in July, as part of the jubilee events.
The Queen meets well-wishers in George Square, Glasgow, during a visit to Scotland as part of her Diamond Jubilee, celebrating 60 years on throne.

