Scotland's papers: 'Wine time Fridays' at Downing Street

Scotland's papers: 'Wine time Fridays' at Downing StreetPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Dominating Saturday's front pages are the latest allegations of parties at Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place. "Boris' wine time Fridays" is the Daily Record's headline, accompanied by a photo of a £142 "booze fridge" which was allegedly used for events.Image caption, The Scottish Sun leads with the apology to the Queen by Downing Street officials in relation to the parties. Another person who should apologise to the Queen is her second-eldest son, the Duke of York, the Sun says. The paper claims the No 10 apology "piles pressure" on Prince Andrew to say sorry to his mother.Image caption, The Daily Express argues that the Queen "deserves better than this". A photograph of the Queen sitting alone at her husband's funeral is featured on the front page - an image in stark contrast to the behaviour of No 10 staff at the parties the day before, critics say.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail also leads with the apology to the Queen after it was revealed two parties took place at No 10 the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.Image caption, The Times says cabinet ministers have warned the prime minister that he is in the "last chance saloon". The paper also says Sue Gray, who is investigating the parties, has been left "blindsided" by the new revelations.Image caption, "PM wounded" is the i weekend's headline, as the paper reports that Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have been "wooing" Conservative MPs this week in preparation for a leadership contest.Image caption, The Telegraph reports that the prime minister is plotting a leadership fightback, with his allies systematically contacting Tory MPs. The paper also reveals that Plan B Covid restrictions in England are expected to be lifted in 11 days' time.Image caption, The National carries concerns that the civil service investigation into the various parties that took place during lockdown risks "letting corruption off the hook".Image caption, The Herald also leads on the parties, reporting how a former Covid taskforce chief hosted leaving drinks in the Cabinet Office in December 2020.Image caption, The Daily Star asks if anyone was doing work at No 10 during the pandemic, as it also leads on Kate Josephs, the former head of the Covid taskforce, admitting she hosted leaving drinks in the Cabinet Office on December 2020.Image caption, The only national newspaper not to lead with the lockdown parties is The Scotsman which instead features its FOI victory over the Scottish government in relation to data about the potential number of deaths and cases caused by the second wave of Covid.Image caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph leads with the story of a lost wedding ring found stuck to a pushchair.Image caption, A slur directed at a councillor during a vote about the future of Aberdeen's Union Street is the focus of the city's Evening Express.Image caption, A woman who helped two injured elderly people in the space of one day features on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.Image caption, The threat of closure to Ovo Energy's Perth office, which employs about 700 people, is the lead story in the Perthshire edition of The Courier.Image caption, The Glasgow Times front page features CCTV footage of a thief who stole a sit-on lawnmower from a Glasgow charity.Image caption, The Press and Journal reports that 14 people are facing alleged historical betting offences by the Scottish FA. Inverness Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland is listed, along with six current Elgin City players in Aiden Sopel, Conor O'Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper, Thomas McHale and Rabin Omar.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.